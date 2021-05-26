Recorded Music NZ 'Manager Of The Year' Nominations OpenExternal

Nominations for the 2021 Recorded Music NZ Manager of The Year Award are now open.

The Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year | Kaiwhakahaere Puoro o te Tau award recognises the tireless commitment of Kiwi managers working behind the scenes to support the success of New Zealand’s musicians.

The unwavering perserverance, dedication and achievements of artist managers and self-managed artists are cause for acknowledgement and celebration – particularly after another challenging year of navigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year award recipient will be announced at the sixth annual AMA Artisan Awards, to be held at Massey University’s School of Music and Creative Media Production in Wellington. This years' ceremony reverts to a live awards event, after a pre-recorded televised broadcast was conducted for 2020.

The award will be presented alongside the Tui’s for Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa | Best Producer, Te Kaipukaha Toa | Best Engineer, Te Puoro Ataata Toa | Best Music Video, Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi | Best Album Artwork, and the return of the bi-annual Kaiārahi Puoro o te Tau | Music Teacher of The Year award.

Nominations for the Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year award are open from Wednesday 26 May to 5pm Monday 21 June.

Eligibility period is 1 June 2020 – 31 May 2021, covering a 12 month period for the 2021 Award. Terms and Conditions apply.

Head to www.mmf.co.nz to nominate.

Music Managers Forum Aotearoa is the collective voice for music managers and self-managed artists. The MMF Aotearoa is a non-profit trade association dedicated to helping grow artist manager businesses through education, networking and advocacy.

The MMF Aotearoa is part of International Music Managers’ Forum (IMMF) and European Music Managers Association (EMMA), a worldwide community of music managers, with active organisations in:

Austria – Belgium – Bulgaria – Croatia – Czech Republic – Denmark – Estonia – Finland – France – Germany – Greece – Hungary – Ireland – Italy – Latvia – Luxembourg – Netherlands – Poland – Portugal – Romania – Slovakia – Spain – Sweden – UK, Argentina – Brazil – Chile – Colombia – Costa Rica – Cuba – Ecuador – El Salvador – Guatemala – Honduras – Mexico – Nicaragua – Panama – Paraguay – Peru – Venezuela - Angola – Armenia – Australia – Botswana – Canada – Cambodia – China – India – Indonesia – Iran – Japan – Malawi – Namibia – New Zealand – Nigeria – Norway – South Africa – Switzerland – Uganda – USA – Zambia – Zimbabwe

Recorded Music NZ is a non-profit industry representation and licensing organisation for recording artists and their labels. It divides its services into three main areas. The Member Services team delivers projects including the Aotearoa Music Awards, the weekly Official NZ Top40 Charts and the Music Grants programme. Recorded Music NZ’s licensing division administers broadcast and public performance licensing either directly or through its joint initiative with APRA called OneMusic. The Pro-Music team is dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of artists and labels across the New Zealand recording industry. https://www.recordedmusic.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

