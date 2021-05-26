Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Recorded Music NZ 'Manager Of The Year' Nominations OpenExternal

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: Recorded Music NZ

Nominations for the 2021 Recorded Music NZ Manager of The Year Award are now open.

The Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year | Kaiwhakahaere Puoro o te Tau award recognises the tireless commitment of Kiwi managers working behind the scenes to support the success of New Zealand’s musicians.

The unwavering perserverance, dedication and achievements of artist managers and self-managed artists are cause for acknowledgement and celebration – particularly after another challenging year of navigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year award recipient will be announced at the sixth annual AMA Artisan Awards, to be held at Massey University’s School of Music and Creative Media Production in Wellington. This years' ceremony reverts to a live awards event, after a pre-recorded televised broadcast was conducted for 2020.

The award will be presented alongside the Tui’s for Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa | Best Producer, Te Kaipukaha Toa | Best Engineer, Te Puoro Ataata Toa | Best Music Video, Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi | Best Album Artwork, and the return of the bi-annual Kaiārahi Puoro o te Tau | Music Teacher of The Year award.

Nominations for the Recorded Music NZ Manager of the Year award are open from Wednesday 26 May to 5pm Monday 21 June.

Eligibility period is 1 June 2020 – 31 May 2021, covering a 12 month period for the 2021 Award. Terms and Conditions apply.

Head to www.mmf.co.nz to nominate.

Music Managers Forum Aotearoa is the collective voice for music managers and self-managed artists. The MMF Aotearoa is a non-profit trade association dedicated to helping grow artist manager businesses through education, networking and advocacy.

The MMF Aotearoa is part of International Music Managers’ Forum (IMMF) and European Music Managers Association (EMMA), a worldwide community of music managers, with active organisations in:
Austria – Belgium – Bulgaria – Croatia – Czech Republic – Denmark – Estonia – Finland – France – Germany – Greece – Hungary – Ireland – Italy – Latvia – Luxembourg – Netherlands – Poland – Portugal – Romania – Slovakia – Spain – Sweden – UK, Argentina – Brazil – Chile – Colombia – Costa Rica – Cuba – Ecuador – El Salvador – Guatemala – Honduras – Mexico – Nicaragua – Panama – Paraguay – Peru – Venezuela - Angola – Armenia – Australia – Botswana – Canada – Cambodia – China – India – Indonesia – Iran – Japan – Malawi – Namibia – New Zealand – Nigeria – Norway – South Africa – Switzerland – Uganda – USA – Zambia – Zimbabwe

Recorded Music NZ is a non-profit industry representation and licensing organisation for recording artists and their labels. It divides its services into three main areas. The Member Services team delivers projects including the Aotearoa Music Awards, the weekly Official NZ Top40 Charts and the Music Grants programme. Recorded Music NZ’s licensing division administers broadcast and public performance licensing either directly or through its joint initiative with APRA called OneMusic. The Pro-Music team is dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of artists and labels across the New Zealand recording industry. https://www.recordedmusic.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Recorded Music NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 