Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The After

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 5:39 am
Press Release: Grant Hislop

New Zealand Music Industry stalwart Andrew Featherstone has done his time having recorded and promoted hundreds of up and coming rock acts over the past 30 years as label, studio and Battle of the Bands competition owner.

What many don’t know about Featherstone is that he’s a songwriter and bass player in his own right, one who’s had his fair share of close calls in the success stakes. His most recent project “The After” with debut single “Clear to Me” is creating the most interest in his career to date.

Having been signed to MCA/Universal last year, Grammy nominated producer Steve James (Weta, Sex Pistols, Mental as Anything, Ginger Baker, Monty Python), was recruited and a single recorded.

The recording features some familiar faces such as Eddie Raynor (Split Enz, Crowded House, ENZO) on keys and Brendan Thomas (Brendan Thomas and the Vibes) on guitar.

New Zealand radio and television is lapping up the Pink Floyd Esque track and the band are taking the opportunity to put the band through its paces and connect with audiences with a winter blast tour of the country. Touring at such an early time in the band’s career has been made possible with the help of the Aotearoa Touring Programme.

Band members on this tour have been drawn from Auckland, Wellington and Invercargill, each sporting vast international touring experience.

May 27th : Valhalla : Wellington

May 29th : A Rolling Stone : Christchurch

June 4th : Biddy Mulligans : Hamilton

June 5th : Anthology Lounge : Auckland

Video for “Clear to Me

NZ Music Charts recent ONES TO WATCH:

Tickets from Eventfinda: https://www.facebook.com/TheafterNZ/ https://www.instagram.com/ TheafterNZ/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Grant Hislop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 