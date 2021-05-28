Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand’s Top Parks And Open Spaces Recognised At National Awards Ceremony

Friday, 28 May 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: NZ Recreation

Five of New Zealand’s top parks and open spaces were recognised at last night’s New Zealand Parks Awards ceremony, hosted by Recreation Aotearoa.

The Plimmerton Domain Dog Recreation Area (Te Papa Tākaro Kurī o Te Papa Rēhia o Taupō), serviced by Porirua City Council, was named Active Park of the Year. The Active Park Award recognises the park’s commitment to accessibility, community engagement, and wellbeing.

The judges were impressed by the thought and collaboration that went into the development of Te Papa Tākaro Kurī o Te Papa Rēhia o Taupō including the bilingual signage. They saw the park as a valuable case study on social, environmental, financial, and sustainable design approaches.

Auckland Botanic Gardens was awarded the Healthy Park of the Year, an award that highlights their impressive natural environment and the work they do to maintain it. With their regular innovative events and collection of native and rare trees, the Auckland Botanic Gardens are leaders in nature education and innovation.

Playground of the Year went to Kopupaka Reserve in the Auckland suburb of Westgate. Another Auckland Council managed park, the judges were wowed by the playground’s mission to prevent emissions and support local climate change considerations. With its vibrant colour and edible plantings, one judge commented that that the playground felt like a real “Kiwi backyard.”

Thames-Coromandel District Council were presented with the Parks Week Marketing Award in recognition of their fantastic programme encouraging their community to enjoy their local parks during Parks Week 2021.

Sarah Ford, Recreation Aotearoa Marketing Manager said, “We were impressed by the breadth of Parks Week Events put on by the Thames-Coromandel District Council. They made a real effort to host events that could be done under lockdown conditions and accessed by anyone.”

Recreation Aotearoa had a new addition to the ceremony, the Parks Person of the Year Award. This was given to Glenn Browne from Auckland Council. Known as Ranger Glenn, Glenn has shown exceptional leadership and innovation in connecting locals to nature. His nominator said, “Through his leadership and innovation, others within Auckland Council are learning from Glenn, and he has created a solid platform for Auckland Council to expand future environmental programmes. He is a true park professional, whose achievements should be celebrated.”

The New Zealand Parks Awards have become an important way for Recreation Aotearoa and local communities to recognise the outstanding spaces and places that support activity within the recreation sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 