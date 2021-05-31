Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rising New Zealand Star Paige Announces First-ever Headline Tour

Monday, 31 May 2021, 8:42 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

One of New Zealand music’s rising stars, Paige, is set to embark on her first-ever headline tour.

The Auckland singer-songwriter and her band will play a four-date tour, kicking off in Auckland at the Tuning Fork on Thursday, July 15 as part of ‘Thursdays I’m in Love’ - a monthly band night, which showcases up-and-coming talent.

Paige will then play in Tauranga at Totara Street on Friday, July 16; Blue Smoke in Christchurch on Friday, July 23 before wrapping up in Wellington at Meow on Friday, August 6.

Auckland, Tuning Fork - July 15

Tauranga, Totara Street - July 16

Christchurch, Blue Smoke - July 23

Wellington, Meow - August 6

Today’s tour announcement comes hot on the heels of a busy summer, in which Paige supported Six60 in Waitangi and Hamilton, while also appearing at some of the country’s largest festivals, including Homegrown, Peachy Keen, R&V and Bay Dreams.

The tour gives music lovers the chance to witness one of New Zealand’s most exciting new artists up-close-and-personal in some of our most loved venues. Paige will be playing songs from her critically acclaimed 2020 EP, ALWAYS GROWING, as well as revealing new material set for release in the coming months.

Paige has won the world over with her honest and heartfelt songs. Her aforementioned EP, ALWAYS GROWING, has amassed millions of streams on streaming platforms such as Spotify and earned her two nominations at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards, including ‘pop artist of the year’ and ‘breakthrough artist of the year’.

Stay tuned for further announcements about the tour!

LIFESTYLE


 


