Songs From Around The World June 13

Monday, 31 May 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Haven Choir

Pre-schoolers in rural Nepal will benefit from an upcoming concert by Nelson’s Haven Choir.


Children at rural preschools in Nepal and thriving thanks to equipment and teacher training provided by First Steps Himalaya.

Choir conductor Jenny Daniell says the choir wanted to share some ‘Songs from Around the World’ to brighten up a wintery Sunday and chose First Steps Himalaya as their charity.

First Steps Himalaya is a Nelson based charity, working in almost 100 village classrooms across rural Nepal. Founded by Nelson couple, Fionna Heiton and her Nepali partner Durga Aran in 2008, First Steps Himalaya is transforming classrooms across Nepal by training teachers and showing them how to create resources from things they can find in their villages.

“Children in Nepal have been receiving sub-standard education in dilapidated classrooms from untrained and unmotivated teachers, which leaves them very likely to be stuck in a cycle of poverty and limited opportunities,” Heiton says. “Through teacher training, classroom refurbishment, supplying educational materials, ongoing monitoring and support we are transforming lives and helping whole communities.”

The Haven Choir meets weekly with a relaxed and accepting formula.

“It’s all about enjoyment – we don’t have auditions and we believe that everyone can gain from choral music,” Daniell said. “We have up to 50 regular singers, we mainly sing world music in four parts and create a great sound as well as having a lot of fun.”

Songs from Around the World is on Sunday June 13, 2-3.30pm, at the Nelson Golf Club, Bolt Road. Tickets at the door, $12 includes afternoon tea.

