Programme Announcement - The Lfest Lesflicks Film Festival Returns In July 2021

The LFEST Lesflicks Film Festival returns in 2021 from 9-11 July 2021. The festival programme has been announced!

The LFEST Lesflicks Film Festival is an annual lesbian film festival which forms part of the LFEST music, art and comedy festival in Llandudno, Wales – the largest lesbian arts festivals in the UK. Lesflicks would normally bring you three days of quality short and feature lesbian films in a cinema in a field as part of the bigger festival but sadly, LFEST has for the 2nd consecutive year had to postpone its big in-person event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The next and final LFEST is now set to take place July 22nd-24th 2022. More information on LFEST 2022 can be found here: http://www.lfest.co.uk/tickets

This year, just as we did for 2020, Lesflicks will be taking the film festival part of the event online and making it global so that fans of women-loving-women stories and films made by LBTQ+ content creators can come together and support these films, as well as share the experience with other film fans virtually around the world. This film festival is curated and run by Lesflicks with a focus on shorts and features that celebrate being female and being lesbian in all its guises shapes and sizes.

All 6 shorts programmes and feature-length film screenings will take place online via the Lesflicks Video-On-Demand platform between 9 and 11 July 2021. Across the three days Lesflicks will also be hosting watch along events with audience discussion as well as live Q&A discussions with the filmmakers. Screenings will be repeated to allow audience members the choice to join the watch along events at a time that suits them in their part of the world.

THE SHORTS PROGRAMME

The shorts strands programmed in 2021 are:

Representation (33 mins)

THE LBTQ+ community is as distinct as its individuals; explore our selection of short films which showcase the diversity of our queermunity.

Kings | The B in Film and TV | Real

Phantasmal Tales (46 mins)

Step inside another world with a selection of short films to bend your imagination with dreams, fantasy and pleasure.

Turned to Light | New Flesh for the Old Ceremony | The Odyssey | From A to Q

The Truth (43 mins)

Reality can be depressing yet inspiring, cruel yet revolutionary and these shorts will invoke these emotions and many more.

24th Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival 1999 | The Dummy | Veiled

Between You & I (34 mins)

Friendship, love and community can always be found, even in the darkest of times, not least in this selection of short films.

Queer Isolation | Longer | Sangsangba | Juliet x Juliet

Real Love (53 mins)

Love is complicated; it can be intense, challenging, and wonderful; and you'll love this selection of shorts for those reasons and more.

Quiet Moments | Save Twilight | Becca | Summer | Lullaby

LOL (54 mins)

Whether you Laugh-Out-Loud or have Lots-Of-Love, these shorts will make you smile from ear to ear.

The Test | The Tears’ Thing | Three Triple A’s | Eve

FEATURE FILMS

In addition, for 2021 we will also be screening two feature film documentaries which show the important and often not-discussed history of lesbians. After a year of a pandemic and in the light of changing laws and rights for LGBTQ+ people, we feel it is important to amplify the experiences and challenges that lesbian women have had to ensure that we are fully educated for the challenges that we may face in 2021 and beyond.

Once a Fury (2020)

Documentary profiling former members of the Furies, a notorious 1970s lesbian separatist collective that published a national newspaper and planned to seize state power.

Dir. Jacqueline Rhodes (L) 1h 23m documentary

Park View (2020)

Targeted for being a lesbian, murdered in a fit of anger and hate, this documentary explores the impact of Talana Kreeger's death.

Dir. Tab Ballis (L) 1h 26m documentary

Festival Awards

For the first time, the audience will also be given the opportunity to vote for their favourite film of the festival, with the most popular film being named the Best of LFEST with a small cash prize available. There will also be a best in programme for each shorts strand for the most popular film as voted for by the general public and the festival favourite as chosen by our programming team.

Show your support with profile frames

New for this year, the festival has also created Facebook and Instagram frames so that audience and filmmakers can signal their support of the festival. You can access the frame by searching LLFF2021 on Facebook when updating your profile picture.

Follow news about the festival online using the hashtag #LLFF2021

TICKETS

Festival access will be available from 9 July on the platform. Strands will be available for £5.99 each or you can purchase a festival pass for £29.99 to watch all 24 shorts and 2 features.

Be sure to check our film festival page regularly for further information: https://lesflicksvod.com/pages/llff2021

Or sign up to the Lesflicks newsletter for more updates on the film festival, streaming releases, upcoming lesbian films and more: http://eepurl.com/dFpmXX

