Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Community Supporters Turn Up In Hundreds At Shakti Musical Fundraiser

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: Shakti Community Council

On Saturday 29 May 2021, approximately 400 people gathered to attend ‘Ragas Of Devi Presents: Shakti’, a musical fundraiser in aid of Shakti Community Council Inc. held at Mt Eden War Memorial Hall. The event organized by survivor and musician Ms. Devi Sobhana, alongside professional and self-trained musicians showcased how ragas or classical tunes could bring together not only different musical genres but also diverse communities to promote the cause of ending family violence.

Event organizer Ms. Sobhana worked with a large team of community volunteers to host the event and had several multi-ethnic performers and trained classical Indian dancers. Ms. Sobhana said that her aim was to express her appreciation for Shakti who supported her as a survivor of family violence, and to encourage others to ask for help.

“It is beyond words how appreciative I felt for Shakti. The event definitely exceeded my expectations,” said Ms Sobhana. “I just wanted to say thank you to Shakti and be loud and proud about it. I didn’t expect to have such a large turnout. I expected 200 people maybe through pre-event ticket sales, but on the day of the event we suddenly saw twice the number of people filling up the hall.”

The former client of Shakti shared that she will never forget the support she received while going through her own journey leaving an abusive relationship. “I felt that the work Shakti does is about dealing with people’s emotions, not just processes. It is a highly stressful job am sure for Shakti staff, but they get results and they are focused on helping clients. I became more confident after I moved on. Shakti has changed my life and this is how I wish to pay my respect for Shakti. This is what the organization has done to help me, and I am sure hundreds in the community”.

Guests for the evening included Honourable Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Honorary Counsel of India Bhav Dillon who spoke to a packed-hall audience in support of the cause and recognize Shakti’s work within New Zealand migrant and refugee communities.

“One of the issues that led me to stand for Parliament in the first place was family violence intervention and prevention largely because of the years I spent working with Shakti,” said Ms. Radhakrishnan. “There is a lot to credit the organization for.”

Ms. Radhakrishnan also acknowledged how domestic violence manifests differently in ethnic communities. She cited findings from the government’s 2020 Report on Family Violence Death Review Committee: “14% of men who used violence in intimate-partner related deaths between 2009 and 2017 were of South Asian origin. [That] is the third most frequently recorded ethnic grouping in the data sets and Asian women seek help at a lower rate than other women as well.”

“There is a lot of work that we need to do to support women and children to stay safe… culturally-appropriate support that they can access and attitudes to change in our community as well.”

Mr Dhillon also spoke on the importance of women’s empowerment and the need to support such efforts in immigrant communities. “It is organisations like Shakti that unlock the potential of migrant wahine who come from so far away and get caught in an untoward situation.”

Shakti means “strength” in Sanskrit and various Asian languages. Shakti is a national non-profit community organization that specializes in advocacy and family violence intervention services for migrant and refugee communities of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origins. It has 12 centres in New Zealand and commemorated its 25 years of service in 2020. Victims of domestic violence can call Shakti’s 24hours/7 days a week crisisline for support on 0800 SHAKTI.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shakti Community Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 