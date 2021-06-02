Dunedin Harbour To Come Alive With Waka Ama Event

This weekend the Dunedin Harbour will come alive with over 240 paddlers from 13 Waka Ama clubs taking part in the annual 'Ice Breaker Challenge' - hosted by the Fire in Ice Outrigger Canoe Club.

Paddlers are travelling from all over the South Island and from as far as Rotorua and Auckland to take part in the two-day event that begins on Saturday 5th June.

This is the 20th edition of the Ice Breaker Challenge, an event that started in 2001.

The event organising committee are rapt with the entry numbers this year "Last year the event got cancelled due to COVID and it was really disappointing for all involved, so it is just fantastic to see so many people entered to take part this weekend and celebrate our 20th anniversary." says Vivienne Harvey, race Co-directer.

Club President Victoria Bryant is excited to see so many people paddling in Dunedin " It will be the biggest Waka Ama event in Dunedin, ever! and it is so awesome to see the sport grow". Race co-director Toko Vakatini, who came up with the idea 20 years ago, to hold a regatta in winter, adds that "The cold weather doesn't put anyone off, in fact, it is a novelty for many to say they have paddled in the most southern Outrigger Canoe (Waka Ama) race in the world".

Paddlers and teams are entered over several different events and distances from 5km to 21km in single, double and 6 person waka.

As well as the racing, internationally renowned coaches and top paddlers Corrina Gage and Tupuria King will be attending the event, racing and running coaching clinics.

This year, the Fire in Ice Club also seeks to demonstrate best practice in waste minimisation at a sporting event and is supported by a DCC waste minimisation grant.

With numbers more than doubling those from the 2019 event, the participants are in for a great event. The full list of clubs entered can be found here: https://wakaama.co.nz/racecalendar/entries/1746/byassociation

The event schedule can be found here: https://wakaama.co.nz/content/files/60ac732213801/IceBreaker%202021%20P%C4%81nui_Updated.pdf

