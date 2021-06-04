Acorn TV Original Series Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries Returns Monday, June 7

Watch First-Look Trailer Now

“Fun, fizzy” – TV Guide

“Clever crime fare” – The New York Times

“Vivacious” – Indiewire

Get out your go-go boots, as the second season of the acclaimed Acorn TV Original series Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries returns internationally on Monday, June 7 on Acorn TV across the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The series will debut with two episodes, with premieres every Monday through July 19.

A spinoff of the Australian sensation Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, the swinging 1960’s crime series Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries follows the fearless and spirited Peregrine Fisher (Logie Award-nominated Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted), the niece of world-class adventuress and private detective Phryne Fisher, as she inherits a windfall from her famous aunt and sets out to become an exceptional sleuth in her own right.

As murders continue to plague the streets of 1964 Melbourne, daring detective Peregrine Fisher tackles her trickiest assignment yet: juggling her career, the busy life of an Adventuress, and her romance with Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipolli.) Playful but never mocking, exuberant but never naive, Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times and to make a difference in the world.

This season, while Peregrine investigates cases at an air hostess school, a dog show, and a bowling alley, Birdie Birnside (Catherine McClements, Wentworth) reignites her spying career with an old flame, and Violetta (Louisa Mignone) and Samuel (Toby Truslove) struggle to contain their passion. Despite their busy lives, the gang have Peregrine’s back; because the modern road to happy-ever-after isn’t always rosy and staying true to oneself can sometimes mean hurting those you love.

Series Credits

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries is an Acorn TV Original Series produced by Every Cloud Productions, Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Film Victoria, Acorn Media Enterprises, All3media International and Fulcrum Media Finance.

Executive producers and series creators are Fiona Eagger (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Newton’s Law) and Deb Cox (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Newton’s Law). Co-executive producer is Peter Mattessi (EastEnders). Executive producer for Acorn Media Enterprises is Donald Klees.

Series 2 of Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries will consist of eight episodes.

Episode Synopses

Episode 1: Death by Design

When the famed modernist architect of Peregrine’s house is found baked to death in his sauna with another man’s wife, Peregrine and James look to a jealous spouse as the most likely killer. But it soon becomes clear that jealousy isn’t a factor in the bohemian world of 60s free love, where monogamy is rejected, and partner-swapping embraced. Peregrine is plunged into a world of sexual liberation and isn’t afraid to let James know how keen she is to take the next step in their relationship.

Directed by: Kevin Carlin, Written by: Deb Cox, Produced by: Beth Frey

Episode 2: Come With Me

When the body of an aspiring air hostess comes rolling out of the inflatable escape slide during a safety drill at Australian Imperial Airways’ air hostess training academy, Peregrine goes in under cover as another girl desperate to join the glamorous ranks of AIA air hostesses. The key rules of the Academy: smile, stay thin, and most important of all, don’t get married.

Directed by: Lynn Hegarty, Written by: Michael Miller, Produced by: Beth Frey

Episode 3: Blood Wedding

James travels home to the country to investigate the murder of a childhood friend on the eve of the society wedding of the year. Peregrine muscles her way into his investigation, but as it proceeds, old wounds are opened for James and he’s reminded that - to the Hartford squattocracy - he’ll always be just the son of a farmhand.

Directed by: Lynn Hegarty, Written by: Felicity Packard, Produced by: Beth Frey

Episode 4: A Killer Unleashed

The city is abuzz in the leadup to the prestigious Melbourne Kennel Club Championship Dog Show, but when a groomer is found murdered, scandal threatens. With James still keeping Peregrine at arm’s length, Peregrine improvises and registers as the handler of the victim’s prize collie. Peregrine quickly realises there’s no shortage of rivalry between the dog owners, and that the dog world is much the same as the human one, with female entrants forced down a much more challenging road to success.

Directed by: Kevin Carlin, Written by: Elizabeth Coleman, Produced by: Beth Frey

