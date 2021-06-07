Serving Up An Emotion? Unique Welly On A Plate Event

Current Mood Current Food WOAP event image.

The Sensonauts present:

Current Mood: Current Food

Part of Visa Wellington On a Plate

When: Fri 20, Sat 21, Wed 25, Fri 27, Sat 28 Aug 2021, all shows 7.30 – 10pm

Where: two/fiftyseven, level 2, 57 Willis St, Te Aro, Wellington

"And our next course is the feeling of eager anticipation…"

A unique new culinary event serves up not just dinner, but an emotion for each course. This exciting Visa Wellington On a Plate show intentionally evokes a particular feeling with each new plate. As live music, lighting and décor shifts around the audience, they’ll enjoy a curated journey of different emotions, with exquisite sound and taste.

The Sensonauts have teamed up with acclaimed chef, Max Gordy, to create an unexpected and innovative dining experience. Fresh from their Visa Welly On a Plate debut last year with ‘A Sensory Adventure’, The Sensonauts are excited to conjure up another extraordinary edible experience for diners. Talented chefs, musicians, lighting and set designers will weave the experience live moment to moment to evoke a menu of feelings.

Chef Gordy, who has worked at some of the best restaurants in the world and in Aotearoa, is ready to push food boundaries in this delightfully unusual event. Gordy came up with the sell-out ‘Bandersnack’ Festival event at Hillside Kitchen, and will open his own establishment, Graze Wine Bar, in winter 2021. Hailing from Chicago and with 16 years of culinary experience, he brings an unrelenting creativity to his menus. He teams all this with a sustainable, seasonal approach, unusual techniques and a good measure of theatrics.

Gordy says, "Invoking a feeling through food is one of the most special parts of eating! This will be one of those rare events that pushes the boundaries of what dining out truly is, because of the melding together of all these different creative minds."

With five courses, matched drinks and exquisite sound, this will be a vibrant night somewhere between an extravagant dinner party and an atmospheric show. Eager anticipation, festive celebration, deep relaxation – what feeling will be created next? Culinary adventurers will let their senses take over for this intentional eating escapade, with the menu – of food and feelings - kept secret until after the event.

The Sensonauts make unique, beautiful experiences through the senses, music, dance and more. With a focus on sound and sensuality, they explore pleasure and joy. Already in MiNDFOOD’s top picks of WOAP 2021, and in WellingtonNZ’s ‘Weird and Wonderful’ Visa WOAP 2021 selection, the buzz around this show is building.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Pre-sale tickets live 14th June, general release 21st June. For more info and ticket bookings ($130 - $150 per person), see www.thesensonauts.com or visit here.

