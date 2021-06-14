Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bread Studios

Monday, 14 June 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Bread Studios

Bread studios are available FREE, 24/7 aimed at supporting children from low-socioeconomic backgrounds. These are mostly children who have no house to stay in or are displaced from home. We want to ensure they remain positive and have something in life they can look forward to and enjoy. The first has been launched in West Auckland with 4 more in the works.

The studio teaches kids how to start with an idea, brand it, release it, market it. Music is a great medium for inspiration. It also doubles up as study space where they can complete homework (great as it's a quiet space with a computer).

The studio programme aligns with our philosophy of creating long term assistance which stay in the community and make a real difference. One off approaches don't work.

We're lucky to have some very talented and successful friends that make music. Every few months or so we will have our international music friends zoom call the group of children and give them a direct insight into how they got where they are.

Our vision is larger than just making music. It's giving these kids vision and something productive they can dedicate their time to. The fundamentals of being an artist/producer are exactly the same as creating a new business. One creates a brand (including aspects like a logo and a story behind the brand). They then create a product which in this case is a song or instrumental. They then have to market it out to the people, create campaigns. We're teaching kids life skills with music as the medium. With kids from rough backgrounds, this also creates an isolated space where nothing that may be bothering them matters. This is why I didn't go buy a random second-hand couch and bench off TradeMe. They also get a brand new apple computer. The items are of high quality to show respect to these kids, we care about you and are providing you with cool stuff because we believe in you.

From Bread Founder Mussie:

Creating such a medium also opens the door for me to ask my celebrity mates or successful people in the music industry around the world to teach these kids. I have a few Zoom lessons organised from some amazing people around the world just to teach the kids how to make a beat or how to rap over a beat. It's created an educational hub for the exchange of information. Re-investing knowledge is a crucial aspect for me and something I do with our supercar owners as well. They come into our mentoring sessions to talk to the kids and bring their supercar e.g. Ferrari. Bread links everything together and brings knowledge from those who have achieved right back to the kids. I see a big disconnect between two ends of the spectrum in our societies and therefore attempt to facilitate the transfer of knowledge. We all grow together.

I guess all this is based on my own growing up going to low decile schools and why we as the people can make the biggest change. Our experiences are valuable, no politician sitting at a desk can make policies this effective. One has to live within it to know how to make a difference. When I first started the piano it was on a cardboard cutout with a piano drawn on it. Now we're giving these kids a proper studio.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bread Studios on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 