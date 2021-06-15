Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Magick And Music Comes To The Meteor For Matariki

Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Meteor Theatre

Tāmaki Makaurau based artist Lou’ana and her seven-piece band have hit the road and are heading to Hamilton!

Lou’ana and her band will be at The Meteor Theatre on June 25 as part of Matariki Ki Waikato to “serve up some soul funk grooves with a dose of Magick.”

After a sell-out NZ Music Month Live at The Museum show and sets at SPLORE, Nest Fest, Earth Beat and NZ Spirit Festival earlier in the year, the band are excited to hit the road for some winter performances in conjunction with the release of their debut album, Moonlight Madness.

“Monlight Madness launched in November 2020 at Auckland’s Q theatre and since then we have transformed the album into an epic energetic live experience” adds the band.

Known for her 'Mystic Soul Music' that combines funk, jazz and soul with a hint of her pacific roots, Lou’ana is a must see for fans of Etta James, Stevie Nicks and kiwi music alike .

“Rarely, in New Zealand, does a singer come along whose voice is so big, so beautiful and so luminous it contains worlds within worlds”- Mike Alexander Music Net.

A one-night-only event, don't miss the chance to enjoy “a cosmic cocktail of sweet soulful sound and gritty blues beats!”

LOU’ANA North Island Tour – Hamilton will be at The Meteor, Friday June 25 at 8:30pm. Tickets are available at $30 General Admission. More event info and tickets can be found at themeteor.co.nz

