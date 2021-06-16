Georgia Lines Announces One-off Show In Auckland With Special GuestsTijay And Brody Leigh

One of Aotearoa’s most stunning new vocal powerhouses, Georgia Lines, has announced a special one-off show at Auckland’s Anthology Lounge on Saturday July 24.





Tickets are on sale now from Under the Radar HERE

Gracing the stage with her soulful, dream-like vocals and distinctive feel-good, R&B-sprinkled-pop, Anthology Lounge is set to be sent into a trance.

Georgia Lines is joined by two other powerful female vocalists with Hamilton’s indie-pop darling, Tijay, and Auckland’s newest pop presence, Brody Leigh, appearing as special guests.

Brody Leigh is hot off her 2020 Smokefree Rockquest win, alongside her brother Ben, and known as one half of the duo Ben & Brody with their recent radio hit, ‘Open Up’. Brody Leigh is currently working on new music with her first solo single set to be released in coming months.

Indie pop songstress Tijay has already got four singles behind her, including the streaming favourite ‘Better Off’, with her EP set to be released in 2021. Tijay’s infectious grooves will certainly bring a fresh colourful vibe to the audience.

With a growing reputation as an accomplished songwriter, Georgia Lines has amassed more than 2 million streams across her platforms and has become a well known songwriter, collaborating with a cast of well-known international writers, producers and musicians. Her latest single, ‘No One Knows’ has been a hit on mainstream radio and is currently on rotation on ZM, The Hits and More FM.

Watch the video for ‘No One Knows’ here.

Georgia continues to go from strength-to-strength on the live scene and 2021 will not only see her continue to perform intimate versions of her whimsical and powerful singles, including recently opening for Reb Fountain in Auckland and performing at the inaugural TUAWAHINE concert even in Auckland on July 2.

Don’t miss Georgia Lines live alongside her special guests on Saturday July 24.

Tickets HERE

