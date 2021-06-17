Accordionist Tracey Collins Joins Luck Of The Irish!

Operatunity is absolutely delighted to be welcoming renowned accordionist Tracey Collins to the cast of their July – August tour, Luck of the Irish!



Imagine sitting by the fire of a cosy Irish pub, surrounded by friends and singing along to all your favourite Irish songs! Let Operatunity’s iconic entertainers transport you across the globe to the emerald isle with their July-August concert, Luck of the Irish! This show features jolly jigs like ‘When Irish Eyes are Smiling’ and ‘If You’re Irish Come to the Parlour’, haunting ballads like ‘Danny Boy’ and ‘Carrickfergus’, as well as nostalgic favourites like ‘A Little Bit of Heaven’ and ‘How are Things in Glocca Morra?’.

Sure to be a highlight for audiences is the addition of renowned accordionist Tracy Collins from whom audiences can expect tunes such as ‘Toss the Feathers’ and ‘Erin Shore’. Known not only for her outstanding talent, but beautiful, humorous and engaging personality she is one of the most highly sought-after professional musicians in the country with an impressive number of awards recognizing her as the premier accordion entertainer in Australasia. Her incredible talent has seen her travel the world and perform alongside some of New Zealand’s most highly respected artists; including Hello Sailor, James Reid, Jan Hellreigel, Sarah Brown, Bic Runga, Annie Crummer, Peta Mathias, Jackie Clark, and Andrew McLennan.

Tracey Collins is joined by award-winning soprano Susan Boland, Wellington based baritone Stuart Coats, golden voiced soprano Alex Foster and West End star Russell Dixon who will delight audiences with previously unseen talents on a menagerie of musical instruments and perhaps a dance move or two? Accompanying them is flying fingered pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones who’s beautifully sensitive playing continues to amaze audiences across the country.

Operatunity’s Luck of the Irish tours 26 venues nationwide, 9th July – 13th August 2021. The show stars Susan Boland, Stuart Coats, Alex Foster and Russell Dixon, with Tracey Collins on accordion and Paul Carnegie-Jones on piano. With a bellowing accordion, breath-taking ballads, jigs and jollity, you'll have Ireland in your heart to be sure, to be sure! For more information or to book visit operatunity.co.nz or call toll free 0508 266 237.

