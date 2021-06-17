Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Accordionist Tracey Collins Joins Luck Of The Irish!

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Operatunity

Operatunity is absolutely delighted to be welcoming renowned accordionist Tracey Collins to the cast of their July – August tour, Luck of the Irish! 


Imagine sitting by the fire of a cosy Irish pub, surrounded by friends and singing along to all your favourite Irish songs! Let Operatunity’s iconic entertainers transport you across the globe to the emerald isle with their July-August concert, Luck of the Irish! This show features jolly jigs like ‘When Irish Eyes are Smiling’ and ‘If You’re Irish Come to the Parlour’, haunting ballads like ‘Danny Boy’ and ‘Carrickfergus’, as well as nostalgic favourites like ‘A Little Bit of Heaven’ and ‘How are Things in Glocca Morra?’.

Sure to be a highlight for audiences is the addition of renowned accordionist Tracy Collins from whom audiences can expect tunes such as ‘Toss the Feathers’ and ‘Erin Shore’. Known not only for her outstanding talent, but beautiful, humorous and engaging personality she is one of the most highly sought-after professional musicians in the country with an impressive number of awards recognizing her as the premier accordion entertainer in Australasia. Her incredible talent has seen her travel the world and perform alongside some of New Zealand’s most highly respected artists; including Hello Sailor, James Reid, Jan Hellreigel, Sarah Brown, Bic Runga, Annie Crummer, Peta Mathias, Jackie Clark, and Andrew McLennan.

Tracey Collins is joined by award-winning soprano Susan Boland, Wellington based baritone Stuart Coats, golden voiced soprano Alex Foster and West End star Russell Dixon who will delight audiences with previously unseen talents on a menagerie of musical instruments and perhaps a dance move or two? Accompanying them is flying fingered pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones who’s beautifully sensitive playing continues to amaze audiences across the country.

Operatunity’s Luck of the Irish tours 26 venues nationwide, 9th July – 13th August 2021. The show stars Susan Boland, Stuart Coats, Alex Foster and Russell Dixon, with Tracey Collins on accordion and Paul Carnegie-Jones on piano. With a bellowing accordion, breath-taking ballads, jigs and jollity, you'll have Ireland in your heart to be sure, to be sure! For more information or to book visit operatunity.co.nz or call toll free 0508 266 237.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Operatunity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 