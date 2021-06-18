40 Auction Lots Announced For The 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction

This year we celebrate 30 years of the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction and wineries from within the region generously creating wines to be auctioned and gifted to Cranford Hospice!

The 2021 event will be hosted on 18th September at ToiToi HB Arts and Events Centre, drawing oenophiles, wine lovers and those that enjoy a casual glass of wine with friends from near and far.

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee are delighted to announce the release of this year’s 40 Auction Lots. With one feature artist and a travel package in the mix, this year’s line-up is extremely impressive.

The Live Auction includes packages, from Alpha Domus, Askerne, Bilancia, Black Barn, Bostock Wine, Bridge Pa Triangle Wine District, Brookfields, Church Road, Clearview Estate, Collaboration, Crab Farm Winery, Craggy Range, Decibel Wines, Easthope Family Winegrowers, Elephant Hill, Esk Valley Estate, Gimblett Gravels Association, Hawke's Bay Wine, Helio Wines, HopesGrove Wines, Junction Wines, Lime Rock, Mission Estate Winery, Monowai Estate, Ngatarawa Wine, Paritua Wines, Pask Winery, Radburnd Cellars, Sileni Estates, Smith & Sheth, Squawking Magpie, Stonecroft, Te Awanga Estate, Te Mata Estate, Tony Bish Wines, Trinity Hill Wines, Villa Maria, House of Travel Hastings and this year’s Feature Artist – John Lancashire. Along with a selection of Silent Auction lots which will be available to bid on at the event.

This year’s Ambassador Blend is a collaboration with Event Ambassador Mike McRoberts Elephant Hill restaurant and winemaker Hugh Crichton.

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, Chairperson and Radburnd Cellars, Director - Kate Radburnd says "I am honoured to partner with so many of Hawke's Bay's premium wine producers to showcase the outstanding wines our region is creating!" "We have had another stellar vintage... so all wines are sure to be stunning".

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, General Manager – Elisha Milmine says ‘Auction lots were revealed on 18th June with the exception of the Feature Art piece by John Lancashire which will be revealed on 1st July at an exclusive unveiling for event partners, and the general public from 2nd July” Milmine says “this year’s artwork is a very special addition which John is generously creating for the 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction”.

Lots are available to view at hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz and will be showcased on Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction Facebook page between now and event time. Check them out, then come along to Pre-Tasting at Napier War Memorial Centre on 18th August to taste them and the Auction on 18th September to Swirl, Sip, Savour and Bid...

Since 1991 when the first Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction was held, the generosity of participating wineries, local businesses, corporate partners, supporting bidders, and volunteers, has raised funds which have been solely gifted Cranford Hospice, these funds help Cranford care for patients and their families living in the Hawke’s Bay, each and every day. Supporting Cranford Hospice is the core charitable mission of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, whose cumulative giving surpassed $3.9 million in 2020.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction tickets go on sale 1st July, numbers are limited and typically sell out. Tickets will be available at hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz

To follow update’s sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook page.

