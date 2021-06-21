Punk Girls Do It Right: Red Leap Back To Rock Tāmaki Makaurau

Red Leap Theatre Company presents

Dakota of the White Flats

14 - 21 August

Rangatira, Q Theatre

This August, Red Leap Theatre Company rocks back onto the Auckland stage with their rebellious new work, Dakota of the White Flats. Following a raucously successful North Island premiere tour in early 2021, Red Leap are excited to share Dakota of the White Flats with audiences in their hometown of Tāmaki Makaurau, coming to Q Theatre’s Rangatira from 14 - 21 August.

“Loud, punk, out there… Every component - set, lighting, sound, stage action, direction, costume, props - are all working together to create theatre as a living organism.”

Jan Fisher, Theatreview

Boldly following in the footsteps of Owls Do Cry and Kororāreka, this adaption of UK author Philip Ridley’s beloved novel, is a riotous and rock’n’roll performance championing the young female voice.

Dakota Pink is 13-years-old and afraid of nothing. She lives in a bleak housing complex on the edge of a polluted canal, with rubbish filled fountains, and a skyline spiked with television aerial crowns. Abandoned supermarket trolleys litter the streets and the oil slick water of the canal is filled with monstrous mutant eels who feast on anyone who tries to cross the water. Dakota and her best friend Treacle discover a secret that sends them across the polluted canal to the broken glass fortress on Dog Island.

Red Leap’s Associate Director Ella Becroft marks her mainstage directorial debut with this thrillingly grungy production, embracing Red Leap’s signature style with fantastic visuals and compelling physicality. Using wild characters, gutsy heroines, and an electric score, Dakota of the White Flats has been created for anyone with adventure in their hearts. This is for the daredevils, dreamers and diehard spirits.

“Dakota of the White Flats takes the classic high-action adventure story - so often the dominion of boys - and places it firmly in the capable hands of a couple of loud, rebellious and brave young women. Dakota and Treacle hurl their way through life - they are ambitious, brave and resilient. They are loud little punks. The book clearly has something to say about urban life, with Philip Ridley’s slightly dystopian and uncomfortable view on modern society. While the story references the breakdown of community and the environment, it places hope in the courageous adventuring of young people.” says Becroft

UK-born Philip Ridley is poet, photographer, songwriter and performance artist, having written drama for radio, theatre and film. Known for in ‘yer face theatre’ his first play The Pitchfork Disney was heralded as the key play of the nineties. He has written books for both children and adults earning him awards and nominations for Krindlekrax (1991), Kasper in the Glitter (1994), Scribbleboy (1997) and Mighty Fizz Chilla (2002), amongst numerous other published titles.

“Red Leap has delivered entertaining, imaginative theatre that pays homage to gutsy girls, friendship and hope. Buckle up for the ride.”

- Mary de Ruyter, Theatrescenes

Featuring a cast of highly charged actors, including Hannah Lynch (Owls Do Cry, The Wilds), Ariaana Osborne (The Cradle Song, Dust Pilgrim), Amelia Reynolds (Sweet Tooth, Baby Done), Patrick Carroll (The Luminaries, The Book of Everything) and Shadon Meredith (Shortland Street, Find Me a Māori Bride) bringing this adventure to life. The cast turn up the volume onstage, with live punk vocals, guitar, bass and drums rocking Q’s Rangatira. With a set designed by John Verryt, lighting by Rachel Marlow and composition by Eden Mulholland, Dakota of the White Flats is a fast-paced and electrifying show, all about holding tight to friendships and bravery in a changing world.

Red Leap Theatre Company is committed to creating high quality, original visual theatre that pushes creative boundaries, transforms how the audience relates to theatre and celebrates and supports women’s stories and talents. Their work has toured to great acclaim both domestically and internationally.

Tickets for Dakota of the White Flats are now on sale via qtheatre.co.nz

For more information on Red Leap Theatre Company visit: redleaptheatre.co.nz

DAKOTA OF THE WHITE FLATS plays: 14 - 21 August

Rangatira, Q Theatre

305 Queen Street, Auckland Tickets $25 - $44*

Available via Q Theatre *booking fees apply

