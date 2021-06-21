Paakiwaha Promo Monday 21st June 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Taura Eruera, former secretary of Māori activist group Ngā Tamatoa, kicks off the show to celebrate 50 years since the group's formation.

National Māori Authority chair Matthew Tukaki tunes in to discuss new reports showing ACC has a biased against Māori, women and Pacific peoples. He's calling for a complete overhaul of the organisation.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik joins Dale to talks about the Rūnanga purchasing 24 new apartments for iwi members struggling to get into the housing market.

Political commentator Sandra Lee-Vercoe gives her whakaaro on the return of New Zealand First.

Maramataka expert Rangi Mataamua discusses the coming of Matariki, and what to look for when identifying the changing year.

Winston Peters returns to the show for the first time since his 2020 election defeat. He says New Zealand First have always looked out for the interests of Māori.

Kathryn Ngapo joins the programme to discuss her open letter addressed to Auckland Mayor Phil Goff over concerns the construction of the Kennedy Point Marina was not properly consulted on.

Nadia Marsh, the Music Coordinator Mātanga Pūoro at Te Māngai Pāho, gives her thoughts on the new Māori music Top 10 chart launched over the weekend.

And Justice Minister Kris Faafoi joins Dale to discuss a review into Adoptions Laws.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

© Scoop Media

