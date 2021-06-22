Meditation New Zealand Turns Up The Heat On Yoga For Well-being

Join Meditation New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday 26 June 2021 to celebrate International Yoga Day with an event offering a full experience of different yoga techniques.

The theme of International Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga for well-being’ and the Auckland event aims to educate people on the many types of yoga that can be used for well-being.

The five-hour event covers the whole spectrum of this ancient and revered system, with yoga classes led by Carrie Burns from Inspire Yoga and Gopali from Anjali Ayurveda, Australia, mindfulness and meditation techniques and talks on the meaning of yoga by Acharya das, and a live electric kirtan jam experience by Pralad (Eddie Hansen) and The Chants, and the Mantra Band, as well as more traditional kirtan practices.

Christchurch-born Pralad is returning to his native New Zealand to play this exclusive show with his band the Chants. Hailing from the Gold Coast, Pralad and The Chants play upbeat and electric kirtan creating a unique spiritual experience to music.

The Mantra Band recently performed kirtan at NZ Spirit Festival to huge fanfare. They regularly play at Yoga Kirtan Retreats in Whangamata and every Sunday at Mantra Night in Grey Lynn. Also playing on the night will be Doug Dillon from Waihi Meditation, and Jack & Co from Mt Maunganui Meditation.

Kirtan is a call and response mantra singing meditation that can be practiced in either a gentle or upbeat way, and no prior experience is necessary.

Tickets are just $15 for the whole event and include both the yoga and kirtan, and a supper of vegetarian curry, samosa, and chai. Ticket holders can choose to come for some or all of the event.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to contribute to the peace of the world through Yoga Day and connect with like-minded souls and yoga experts from diverse backgrounds.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support Meditation New Zealand’s free Prison and Community Programs and Yoga Gives Back, a charity that has mobilised efforts to get support from the international yoga community to donate funds to the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Buy your ticket here https://yoga-day-tickets.eventbrite.co.nz

Program

4.30pm - Welcome, breathwork and ‘The Meaning of Yoga’ a talk by internationally renowned yoga wisdom teacher Acharya das

5:00pm

Hall 1 - Yoga for All: Uplifting, fun flow class with Carrie Burns from Inspire Yoga with live music from The Mantra Band

Hall 2 - Chill / Yin yoga with Gopali from Anjali Ayurveda, Aus

Hall 3 - Mindfulness & Meditation Workshop, and Q&A with International Yoga Wisdom Teacher Acharya das

6:00pm - Deep peace relaxation and mindfulness Yoga Nidra meditation with Carrie and Gopali



6:30pm - Uplifting and soulful, full moon Kirtan experience, electric kirtan. Chant and dance to soothe your heart with internationally renowned Pralad and The Chants, Australia

8pm - Yoga Cafe Dinner. Mingle and make friends over a tasty plant-based Gluten Free Indian meal with vegan sweet and nut milk chai

Event Essentials:

Yoga Day Festival | 26 June 4:30pm – 9.30 pm

Mt Albert War Memorial Hall (Rocket Park) 773 New North Road, Mt Albert,Auckland.

Easy access by bus, train or car with ample nearby parking.

Please remember to bring your ticket (either printed out or on your device) your yoga mat, a drink bottle & a warm jacket, plus a cup, plate or bowl, fork/spoon (if you can) to reduce waste.

