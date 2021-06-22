Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Meditation New Zealand Turns Up The Heat On Yoga For Well-being

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: Meditation NZ

Join Meditation New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday 26 June 2021 to celebrate International Yoga Day with an event offering a full experience of different yoga techniques.

The theme of International Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga for well-being’ and the Auckland event aims to educate people on the many types of yoga that can be used for well-being.

The five-hour event covers the whole spectrum of this ancient and revered system, with yoga classes led by Carrie Burns from Inspire Yoga and Gopali from Anjali Ayurveda, Australia, mindfulness and meditation techniques and talks on the meaning of yoga by Acharya das, and a live electric kirtan jam experience by Pralad (Eddie Hansen) and The Chants, and the Mantra Band, as well as more traditional kirtan practices.

Christchurch-born Pralad is returning to his native New Zealand to play this exclusive show with his band the Chants. Hailing from the Gold Coast, Pralad and The Chants play upbeat and electric kirtan creating a unique spiritual experience to music.

The Mantra Band recently performed kirtan at NZ Spirit Festival to huge fanfare. They regularly play at Yoga Kirtan Retreats in Whangamata and every Sunday at Mantra Night in Grey Lynn. Also playing on the night will be Doug Dillon from Waihi Meditation, and Jack & Co from Mt Maunganui Meditation.

Kirtan is a call and response mantra singing meditation that can be practiced in either a gentle or upbeat way, and no prior experience is necessary.

Tickets are just $15 for the whole event and include both the yoga and kirtan, and a supper of vegetarian curry, samosa, and chai. Ticket holders can choose to come for some or all of the event.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to contribute to the peace of the world through Yoga Day and connect with like-minded souls and yoga experts from diverse backgrounds.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support Meditation New Zealand’s free Prison and Community Programs and Yoga Gives Back, a charity that has mobilised efforts to get support from the international yoga community to donate funds to the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Buy your ticket here https://yoga-day-tickets.eventbrite.co.nz

Program

4.30pm - Welcome, breathwork and ‘The Meaning of Yoga’ a talk by internationally renowned yoga wisdom teacher Acharya das

5:00pm

Hall 1 - Yoga for All: Uplifting, fun flow class with Carrie Burns from Inspire Yoga with live music from The Mantra Band

Hall 2 - Chill / Yin yoga with Gopali from Anjali Ayurveda, Aus

Hall 3 - Mindfulness & Meditation Workshop, and Q&A with International Yoga Wisdom Teacher Acharya das

6:00pm - Deep peace relaxation and mindfulness Yoga Nidra meditation with Carrie and Gopali 
 

6:30pm - Uplifting and soulful, full moon Kirtan experience, electric kirtan. Chant and dance to soothe your heart with internationally renowned Pralad and The Chants, Australia

8pm - Yoga Cafe Dinner. Mingle and make friends over a tasty plant-based Gluten Free Indian meal with vegan sweet and nut milk chai

Event Essentials:

Yoga Day Festival | 26 June 4:30pm – 9.30 pm 
Mt Albert War Memorial Hall (Rocket Park) 773 New North Road, Mt Albert,Auckland.

Easy access by bus, train or car with ample nearby parking.

Please remember to bring your ticket (either printed out or on your device) your yoga mat, a drink bottle & a warm jacket, plus a cup, plate or bowl, fork/spoon (if you can) to reduce waste.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Meditation NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 