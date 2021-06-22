Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Discover Sharklife At SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium

Sink Your Teeth Into The World Of Sharks These School Holidays!

It’s time to Discover Sharklife at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium! During the winter school holidays guests will have the opportunity to sink their teeth into the world of these magnificent but often misunderstood sea creatures.

From 8 – 25 July, visitors can discover all there is to know about sharks through a range of activities focusing on myth-busting, conservation and fun facts!

Kids will receive a Discover Sharklife activity booklet to complete as they venture below the surface to get up close with sand tiger sharks, broadnose sevengill sharks, school sharks and more.

Guests can meet SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s resident divers who will chat about all things shark-related in the Shark Tunnel. The experts will be on hand to answer questions, showcase their scuba diving gear and educate people about these incredible sea creatures before they get back to work diving in the displays.

There will also be appearances from the Aquarium’s mascot, Magnus the Shark, and a dedicated station for shark origami.

Visitors over 130cm can take their jawsome day out to the next level, by venturing into the water for SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s exhilarating Shark Cage Snorkel experience. The underwater adventure is available to people with zero diving experience and guarantees an encounter with sharks!

Discover Sharklife is a celebration of sharks and the essential role they play in our ecosystem. SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s wants to give people the opportunity to learn more about these marine creatures, which are often misunderstood, and are under threat from overfishing, the demand for shark products and habitat destruction.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is open 7 days per week during the school holidays. All visitors must pre-book their tickets online in advance.

EVENT DETAILS:
What: Discover Sharklife
Where: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, 23 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Auckland 1071
When: Thursday 8 July – Sunday 25 July 2021
Hours: 9:30am – 5pm (last entry 4pm)
Cost: $41 for adults, $29 for children, FREE for children under 3
Further information: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/information/news/discover-sharklife/
Bookings: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/tickets-passes/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 