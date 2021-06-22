Discover Sharklife At SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium

Sink Your Teeth Into The World Of Sharks These School Holidays!

It’s time to Discover Sharklife at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium! During the winter school holidays guests will have the opportunity to sink their teeth into the world of these magnificent but often misunderstood sea creatures.

From 8 – 25 July, visitors can discover all there is to know about sharks through a range of activities focusing on myth-busting, conservation and fun facts!

Kids will receive a Discover Sharklife activity booklet to complete as they venture below the surface to get up close with sand tiger sharks, broadnose sevengill sharks, school sharks and more.

Guests can meet SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s resident divers who will chat about all things shark-related in the Shark Tunnel. The experts will be on hand to answer questions, showcase their scuba diving gear and educate people about these incredible sea creatures before they get back to work diving in the displays.

There will also be appearances from the Aquarium’s mascot, Magnus the Shark, and a dedicated station for shark origami.

Visitors over 130cm can take their jawsome day out to the next level, by venturing into the water for SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s exhilarating Shark Cage Snorkel experience. The underwater adventure is available to people with zero diving experience and guarantees an encounter with sharks!

Discover Sharklife is a celebration of sharks and the essential role they play in our ecosystem. SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s wants to give people the opportunity to learn more about these marine creatures, which are often misunderstood, and are under threat from overfishing, the demand for shark products and habitat destruction.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s is open 7 days per week during the school holidays. All visitors must pre-book their tickets online in advance.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Discover Sharklife

Where: SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, 23 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Auckland 1071

When: Thursday 8 July – Sunday 25 July 2021

Hours: 9:30am – 5pm (last entry 4pm)

Cost: $41 for adults, $29 for children, FREE for children under 3

Further information: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/information/news/discover-sharklife/

Bookings: https://www.visitsealife.com/auckland/tickets-passes/

