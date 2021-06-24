Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Pursuit Of Love Amazon Prime Video Trailer

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 9:31 am
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

New Original Series Premieres July 30 on Amazon Prime Video in New Zealand

Watch the Official Trailer HERE

 

June 24, 2021 - Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer today for The Pursuit of Love, a moving new romantic comedy-drama that explores friendship, love, and choice in interwar England. Written and directed by Emily Mortimer, all three episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, July 30, in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with additional territories launching on September 1.

About The Pursuit of Love

The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Rebecca, Cinderella, Baby Driver) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella).

Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.

Additional cast includes Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair, Les Misérables) and Dolly Wells (Dracula, Doll & Em) as Linda’s parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock) as Lord Merlin, the Radlett’s wealthy and eccentric neighbour, Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Sense of an Ending) as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter and Beattie Edmondson (Josh, Patrick) as Louisa Radlett.

Linda and Fanny’s suitors include Assaad Bouab (Messiah, Call My Agent) as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery) as Alfred Wincham and Freddie Fox (White House Farm, The Crown) as Tony Kroesig.

The Pursuit of Love premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and select additional territories. BBC Studios are the international distributors and brokered the deal with Amazon Studios.

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1: On the brink of adulthood Fanny and Linda are stuck in the Oxfordshire countryside impatiently waiting for life to begin. When they finally break free, Linda immediately falls hopelessly in love, leaving Fanny feeling left behind.

Episode 2: Linda and Fanny are both now married, but their approaches couldn’t be more different. Fanny embraces motherhood, fulfilling her role as a good wife. Meanwhile Linda’s marriage quickly disintegrates. She throws herself into a glamorous lifestyle and parties until dawn. Eventually, Linda is pulled away by an enigmatic communist, and makes the drastic decision to start a new life with him.

Episode 3: Linda lands on her feet in Paris with her new French lover Fabrice. Back in England Fanny is furious that Linda is flouting society’s rules while she feels forced to obey all the rules of her married life. However, as the war tears Europe apart, Linda and Fanny reconcile just in time, when they both realize there’s no right way of being a woman.

