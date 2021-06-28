Paakiwaha Promo Monday 28th June 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Paora Crawford Moyle, a social work practitioner with 25 years' experience, kicks off the show to discuss the ongoing Lake Alice Inquiry.

Dr Rawiri Taonui tunes in to discuss the capital remaining at level 2 until Tuesday and why the Delta strain of COVID-19 is something to be worried about.

Paul Retimanu, the Deputy Chair of Wellington Māori Business Network Te Awe, joins Dale to talk about the effect level 2 restriction have had on Māori-owned enterprises in Wellington.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer gives her whakaaro on proposed legislative changes to Hate Speech laws in Aotearoa.

Atawhai Tibble tunes in to talk about a conference on the Māori economy at Poupatatē marae. Wānanga guests include Dr Jason Mikea, Professor Carla Houkamau and Dr Kiri Dell.

Tama David from Ngāti Whatua jons Dale to discuss Tāmaki Makaurau's first iwi-led COVID-19 vaccination centre.

And George Ngatai talks about his appointment to the New Zealand Māori Council.

We end the show with Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

