Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Management Committee Formed To Support Splice Construction Magic

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has appointed a three-person management committee to oversee the Splice Construction Magic’s recruitment for the 2022 ANZ Premiership.

Former Olympian Alison Shanks, commercial property lawyer Scott Ratuki and senior commercial executive Andrew Gaze will form the new Magic management committee, starting immediately.

The committee was formed to support NNZ and interim Magic General Manager, Gary Dawson, to help develop and maintain positive commercial and funding partnerships.

But they will also be integral in overseeing the recruitment process for next year’s ANZ Premiership team as well as the appointment of Magic’s team management and staff.

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said the appointment of a Management Committee would allow the Magic to move forward in the process of building a team for the 2022 league.

“It is important to have a management committee in place for the Magic to enable an independent oversight into forming a team for next year’s ANZ Premiership,” she said.

“The Magic management committee will work closely with Gary Dawson and we feel that Alison, Scott and Andrew bring an excellent mix of skill sets to the role.”

Shanks is two-time Olympian (London 2012 and Beijing 2008) a former Olympian who turned to cycling after a career on the netball court where she played for the Otago Rebels. She is a world championship gold medallist on the bike and won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Since retiring from cycling she has taken on governance roles in the sports sector including High Performance Sport New Zealand, NZ Olympic Committee and internationally with Commonwealth Games Federation.

Ratuki is a partner for New Zealand law firm, Tompkins Wake, where he leads the commercial property practice. As a talented and accomplished musician, he also has a strong interest in events and venue related law.

Gaze, who most recently was Head of Sales and Marketing for global agri-tech company Datamars, brings strong commercial and sponsorship experience, having spent 13 years working for the adidas Group where he held a number of senior sales and marketing roles including the Global Head of Rugby where he was responsible for negotiating and commercialising adidas’ investment in NZ Rugby. In addition, Andrew brings governance experience having served as a board member at Hockey New Zealand and is a current board member of Kristin School in Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 