Dunedin Gets Ready For Matariki

Matariki and Puaka are being celebrated in Dunedin with a dawn ceremony this Sunday on 4 July. Matariki Ahuka Nui starts at 7am on the Museum Reserve with karakia to welcome the stars into the dawn sky and whakamaumahara to remember those who have passed away. Kai-o-te-ata, a free community breakfast prepared by the Otago Museum Café, will follow before the Museum opens early at 9am for a day of celebration with kapa haka, Pōtiki poi workshop, crafts, storytelling from the University Book Shop, free planetarium shows and more.

Matariki in the morning sky is a mid-winter event that marks the beginning of a new seasonal cycle. Traditionally it is a time of coming together to share the harvest of the year. ‘Matariki Ahuka Nui’, the name given to the City’s event this year, refers to the sharing and abundance of kai at this time. Danielle Parke, Otago Museum’s Science Engagement Coordinator, Kaupapa Māori, says “It is a tradition that originates here in Aotearoa. It is also a cool kaupapa; there is a real opportunity to shape a public event.”

“The rise of the stars in the dawn sky herald the start of the Matariki celebration”, said Dr Griffin, “But you can’t see them in a built-up, urban area, there is too much light pollution. So we are planning on livestreaming a feed from the telescope set up on Hoopers Inlet to be digitally projected on the side of the building at the ceremony.”

“We are delighted to be able to support this event, together with our long-term commitment to supporting Māori culture through the taoka in collections, Tuhura - the only bicultural science centre in the world - and of course our enthusiasm for the night sky in the Planetarium. This is a lovely opportunity to bring the threads of all the of the community together” said Dr Griffin. “For now though we are hoping the weather cooperates so the stars can join us”, he added.

‘Matariki Ahuka Nui’ is a manawhenua led community initiative. Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki and Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou have supported the Dunedin City Council and Otago Museum to provide this event to give everyone in Dunedin an opportunity to participate and be culturally involved in Te Tau Hou Māori, the Māori new year.

