Get Ready For The Dunedin Craft Beer And Food Festival October 2021

The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival, presented by Liquorland returns this October. Dunedin’s iconic lifestyle event will take-over Forsyth Barr Stadium the weekend of Friday, 29 and Saturday, 30 October, so save the dates and get ready for when tickets go on sale from Monday, 26 July

An exciting culmination of local, national and international craft brewing, beverage and culinary heroes, the festival is all about bringing people together in good spirit. It’s a social gathering with friends and family, it’s a salutation of lifestyle. It’s about sharing good times through great food, entertainment and a selection of the country’s finest craft brews. With previous years’ festivals selling out in record time, it’s one of a kind and not to be missed.

“Now into our 9th year, we are excited to be well into the planning of this year’s event” notes festival director Jason Schroeder. “Our vendor applications are open, and our music line up currently includes some of New Zealand and Dunedin’s favourite artists; The Black Seeds, The Jordan Luck Band, Anna Coddington, Kylie Price, Black-Sale House and Tall Folk, with more acts still to be announced”.

Tickets will once again be released in stages:

· Subscribe by Friday, 16 July 9AM, as the first batch of tickets will go on sale on Monday, 26 July at 6PM via an exclusive link. Sign up at https://dunedinbeerfest.co.nz/ to be first in line.

· Make sure you’re tuned into Radio Hauraki as the second batch of tickets will be made available on Tuesday, 27 July from 6PM, tune in for all details on where to get them!

· General Access tickets will go live on Thursday, 29 July at 6PM via Ticketmaster.

“Charity applications will open on Monday, 5 July and we will be calling on our local and national home brew hero’s for the 2021 Homebrew title later in the month, so it’s all go!” Adds Schroeder. “Stay tuned for our Tasting Room Sessions in the lead up to the event, and on the day.”

Proudly one of Dunedin’s most iconic events, the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival welcomes back presenting partner, Liquorland and Radio partner, Radio Hauraki for the 2021 festival.

Held over two action packed days and hosting over 12,000 fans, the Friday event will open at 3PM and run until 10PM with an R18 audience. The Saturday remains family friendly with limited family tickets available, and runs from 12PM to 7PM.

The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival is presented by Liquorland, and brought to you by Radio Hauraki and OUSA.

