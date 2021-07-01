Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get Ready For The Dunedin Craft Beer And Food Festival October 2021

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival

The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival, presented by Liquorland returns this October. Dunedin’s iconic lifestyle event will take-over Forsyth Barr Stadium the weekend of Friday, 29 and Saturday, 30 October, so save the dates and get ready for when tickets go on sale from Monday, 26 July

An exciting culmination of local, national and international craft brewing, beverage and culinary heroes, the festival is all about bringing people together in good spirit. It’s a social gathering with friends and family, it’s a salutation of lifestyle. It’s about sharing good times through great food, entertainment and a selection of the country’s finest craft brews. With previous years’ festivals selling out in record time, it’s one of a kind and not to be missed.

“Now into our 9th year, we are excited to be well into the planning of this year’s event” notes festival director Jason Schroeder. “Our vendor applications are open, and our music line up currently includes some of New Zealand and Dunedin’s favourite artists; The Black Seeds, The Jordan Luck Band, Anna Coddington, Kylie Price, Black-Sale House and Tall Folk, with more acts still to be announced”.

Tickets will once again be released in stages:

· Subscribe by Friday, 16 July 9AM, as the first batch of tickets will go on sale on Monday, 26 July at 6PM via an exclusive link. Sign up at https://dunedinbeerfest.co.nz/ to be first in line.

· Make sure you’re tuned into Radio Hauraki as the second batch of tickets will be made available on Tuesday, 27 July from 6PM, tune in for all details on where to get them!

· General Access tickets will go live on Thursday, 29 July at 6PM via Ticketmaster.

“Charity applications will open on Monday, 5 July and we will be calling on our local and national home brew hero’s for the 2021 Homebrew title later in the month, so it’s all go!” Adds Schroeder. “Stay tuned for our Tasting Room Sessions in the lead up to the event, and on the day.”

Proudly one of Dunedin’s most iconic events, the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival welcomes back presenting partner, Liquorland and Radio partner, Radio Hauraki for the 2021 festival.

Held over two action packed days and hosting over 12,000 fans, the Friday event will open at 3PM and run until 10PM with an R18 audience. The Saturday remains family friendly with limited family tickets available, and runs from 12PM to 7PM.

Like the festival on FB and subscribe for all breaking info https://www.facebook.com/DunedinBeerFest/

The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival is presented by Liquorland, and brought to you by Radio Hauraki and OUSA.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 