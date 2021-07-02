Gitbox Rebellion National Tour 6-29 August

Gitbox Rebellion is an innovative and exciting 6 piece Guitar ensemble, performing intricate and clever original compositions as well as a few much loved guitar hero covers, such as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and Guitar Boogie… Gitbox has to be heard live to fully appreciate the acoustic guitar and the differences each player brings to the instrument.

Described as “Igor Stravinsky meets Pete Townshend,” the group’s music is a joyous collision of worlds, managing to be infectiously moody, upbeat, grungy and intricately textured all at once.

Honouring the beautiful character of acoustic guitar, Gitbox Rebellion’s exuberant blend of jazz, rock, folk and classical will have you in sonic raptures. Extraordinary live, they’ll have you hooked from the first fingerpick to the last.

“[They] played with a discipline and rapport that would be the envy of any classical chamber orchestra. In sum, Gitbox Rebellion provide stimulating, intelligent, and above all, approachable music.” NZ Herald

An acclaimed multi-member performance unit of uncanny ability and chemistry, Gitbox Rebellion make their guitars sound atmospheric, chaotic and orchestral – and better than you could ever imagine.

Nigel Gavin, a former member of Robert Fripp’s League of Crafty Guitarists said, “Back in the mid 80’s I was fascinated by the gamelan music of Bali. The music had many levels and included beginner players with the more experienced players. So I decided to apply that idea with all the students. I was teaching at the School of Creative Musicianship in Mt Eden, in 1987 and some of my students, Kim Halliday, Russell Hughes and Jon Pease, original members of Gitbox Rebellion, became my guinea pigs for the first project.

The experiment proved successful, creating special musical games and structures for the group to piece together. The resulting sound was very harmonious, and before long concerts, tours and albums were happening. We received a small grant which enabled us to release our first album called, “Pesky Digits”, soon followed by the second release, “Touch Wood”. At this point Rattle records was created in order to release this music into the world. Since then Rattle has gone on to receive world attention for their high quality catalogue.”

Gitbox have just released their third album for Rattle called “Curveball” which they will tour with Arts on Tour. The show will open with the Kita Trio – Gypsy swing music from three members of the ensemble.

Itinerary

Friday 6 August 7:30pm Opotiki

Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall

$20 Book: Opotiki library or online at https://www.trybooking.co.nz/HGQ

Tuesday 10 August 6:30pm Kaikoura

The Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre

$20 Book: Themayfair.org.nz

Wednesday 11 August 7:30pm Geraldine

The Lodge Theatre, Talbot Street

$25 (Cash Only) Book: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street; 03 693 9070

Thursday 12 August 7:30pm Fairlie

St Columba Church, Main Street

$20 Book: Heartlands Fairlie and door sales

Friday 13 August 7:30pm Cromwell

Presbyterian Church Hall, 10 Elspeth St

Adults $30; Super Gold Card $25; Children $5

Book: Artscentral.co.nz

Saturday 14 August 7:30pm Arrowtown

Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall

$20 Book: eventbrite.co.nz

Tuesday 17 August 7:30pm Stewart Island

Stewart Island Community Centre

$25 Door Sales

Wednesday 18 August 7:00pm Lake Hawea

Lake Hawea Community Centre

Adults $25; Children $10 Book: Hawea Store & Kitchen,

OCD Cafe at Wanaka Medical Centre, Door Sales (All cash only)

Friday 20 August 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street

$25 Book: Hokitika's Regent Theatre

Saturday 21 August 8:00pm Balcairn

Balcairn Hall

$25 Book: www.balcairnhall.com; Sally Mac's, Amberley

Sefton Garage; Stan's 7 Day Pharmacy, Rangiora

Monday 23 August 7:00pm Lincoln

The Laboratory, 17 West Belt

$20 ($25 Door Sales) At the bar or phone 03 3253006

Tuesday 24 August 7:00pm Nelson

The Boathouse

$25 Book: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/giftbox-rebellion-the-boathouse-tickets-154489477185

Thursday 26 August 7:30pm New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre

$25 Book: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz

Friday 27 August 7:30pm Te Awamutu

The Woolshed Theatre

$25 (plus fees) Book: Eventfinda and Te Awamutu i-Site

In association with Backstage Pass

Saturday 28 August 7:30pm Whangarei

The Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane

$30 Book: www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz

and Craniums, Reyburn House Lane

Sunday 29 August 2:30pm Kauaeranga

Kauaeranga Hall

$25 Door; $22 Pre-book

021912993; kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com; Lotus Realm, 714 Pollen St, Thames

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

