Art Revealed For The 30th Annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction are thrilled to have John Lancashire (also known as monday.painter) as the 2021 Feature Artist in the events 30th year. ‘You can’t tell the sky what to do’ - the very special oil on canvas triptych collection John has created was unveiled to guests, at an exclusive Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction function last night at Muse Gallery in Havelock North.

Kaye McGarva, Muse Gallery Director says, "As John Lancashire's representatives in Hawke's Bay, we are delighted to support him by offering Muse as the venue for the reveal."

For this years, Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, John has painted 'You can't tell the sky what to do' an oil on canvas triptych piece of art split into three canvasses. The power of triptych art lies in it's ability to work as a coherent piece, as well as three separate works of art. Three canvas stretchers at 910 W x 1210 H with a combined measurement of 2730 x 1210. The painting is on display at Muse Gallery, 5 Havelock Rd, Havelock for viewing until 10th July.

John says “Living in a region that is charged with the cultivation and delivery of a huge array of valuable produce. I have always been amazed at the tenacity and science of this ‘calling‘. What really hits home for me, is you can have all the available technologies.. all the hope and investiture.. all your ducks in a row.. You still have to take an educated punt on the elements. Hence.. ‘you can’t tell the sky what to do ‘..

General Manager, Elisha Milmine says, ‘Last night was captivating, with a charming group of people in a gorgeous venue, DJ ‘Larry Nobody’ helped set the scene for the big reveal of this year’s feature art. ‘You can’t tell the sky what to do’ is a truly exceptional collection John has thoughtfully created for the 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, there were many admirers last night. The collection will make an impressive addition to the lucky successful bidder’s home. ’

WineWorks, Director and Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Principal Sponsor - Tim Nowell-Usticke said "This extremely special triptych collection John has created is a breakout from the mould of past artworks and is sure to create huge interest in this, our 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction” “We couldn’t be more delighted to be the principal sponsor for this event which has continued to grow and evolve over it’s 30th years, just as our industry does. We love to support our generous Hawke’s Bay wineries, corporate partners and community in putting on this great event.”

In addition to the painting, there are 39 lots available, including bespoke, one-off wines from some of the most prestigious wineries in Hawke’s Bay, collaborations between winemakers, luxury accommodation and restaurants, and one travel package. There is plenty of quality selection for bidders to choose from.

‘Tickets went on sale yesterday and are being snapped up quickly. There are only a few tickets remaining to Pre-tasting event which is held a month prior to the main auction event, this is the first opportunity to taste the special blends which will be auctioned at the Wine Auction on Saturday 18th, to which tickets are also selling well - “for the last 6 years we have sold out which is a testament to the quality of wine auction lot offerings available, join us to Celebrate, Sip, Savour and bid...,”

Event Details

Pre-Tasting | Wednesday 18th August 2021 | Napier War Memorial Centre | $50pp

Wine Auction | Saturday, 18th September 2021 | Toi Toi – HB Arts & Events Centre | $60pp

Tickets are available at hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz

