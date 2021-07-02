New Aotearoa-wide Art Event - November 2021

Announcing TENT, Aotearoa New Zealand’s newest art event – a long weekend of pop-up exhibitions and events all around the country - presented by the team who deliver the Aotearoa Art Fair*. Taking place from Thursday 4 - Sunday 7 November, the inaugural edition of TENT will feature more than 30 galleries presenting live exhibitions and a programme of special events, at multiple locations throughout Aotearoa, alongside online previews and presentations.

Galleries will be showing off-site / pop-up exhibitions, wherever they choose in Aotearoa New Zealand (but NOT in their own gallery space) – and at the same time, showing the art online in specially created online viewing rooms (new website coming soon!). There will also be an accompanying programme of special events, curated walks, chances to meet artists and more, taking place over the three days.

The first chance to see (and buy) the art will be in an online preview on Thursday 4 November. The live exhibitions and the special events will open in the different locations across the country, from Friday 5 - Sunday 7 November.

Participating galleries, artists, locations and the event programme will be announced soon.

To keep up to date with TENT, the participating galleries and artists, and where the exhibitions will be held, follow @aotearoaartfair on Instagram and Facebook.

