John McGlashan College Student Through To The Grand Final

Today seven culinary students from the Otago / Southland region competed for a place in the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition (NSSCC) Grand Final. The regional final was held at the Open Polytechnic in Otago.

Congratulations to William Loe from John McGlashan College, regional winner for Otago / Southland. Will turned up the heat in the kitchen, having to prepare, cook and plate, two individually plated portions of an entrée within 60 minutes. The entrée had to contain fresh New Zealand grown broccoli as the main component of the dish.

His winning dish, Tempura broccolini served with pickled beetroot and broccoli stem. Accompanied by a broccoli and almond toasted crumb and broccoli miso puree. Judges’ comments include ‘Good hygiene and knife skills demonstrated. Very organised. Good range of flavours and textures.’

The culinary students representing their schools were: Lucas Power and Sam Gavin from Otago Boy’s High School, Jed Nevill, Will Loe and Harry Allen from John McGlashan College, Jessica Evans and Seaira Hadley from Gore High School.

© Scoop Media

