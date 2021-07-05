Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Napier To Host The First Ever Hawke’s Bay Yoga Festival

Monday, 5 July 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Starlight Festival

Yoga Festivals Australia is pleased to announce its first-ever Hawkes Bay Yoga Festival will be held in Napier.

Join us for a weekend of unlimited yoga & mindfulness, on 7 and 8 August at the Napier War Memorial Centre on Marine Parade, Napier. There will be workshops and classes in yoga, movement, meditation, and mindfulness. It is the perfect weekend for absolute beginners and seasoned Yogis alike - a space to experience the mental, and physical wellbeing Yoga creates in a supportive community environment - all while enjoying the seaside surrounds of Napier.

The Festival will feature over 18 yoga instructors from the local area and beyond, offering a diverse programme of more than 30 classes. People of all ages and ability levels are invited to sample a variety of yoga styles and wellbeing workshops over the course of the weekend.

This community-driven celebration of yoga offers people from all over the country a unique opportunity to try both invigorating and relaxing yoga styles over one expansive weekend, says Rosie Richards, who created the festival, and who also runs the Starlight Festival and Yoga Festivals throughout Australia.

“The Festival is a special chance for people to sample a wide range of experiences and different styles of Yoga. It’s a unique weekend because these yoga classes aren’t ordinarily available under one roof. I hope people can be inspired to start or continue their own daily practice of Yoga at the festival.” Ms Richards said.

The event is supported by Hawke’s Bay Tourism and Napier City Council.

“This is an awesome opportunity to see an established Yoga festival in Australia make its debut in Hawke’s Bay. We are looking forward to seeing the people of Hawke’s Bay and wider regions experience the festival,” says Kevin Murphy, Council Events Manager.

When: 7th & 8th of August.

Where: Napier War Memorial Center, 48 Marine Parade, Napier, NZ.

Price: $55 for one day. 2 day weekend pass $65.
(Unlimited yoga classes included with festival entry)

Tickets online or at the door. More info & tickets: https://yogafestival.co.nz/

Our Yoga Festival instructors include:Sarah Morley: Sarah Morley is an International Yoga Teacher originating from Alberta, Canada. Her offerings include Traditional Hatha, Yin, Shaking Medicine classes and workshops that delve deeper into understanding the connection between the power of mind and body.

Radha: Originally from Bulgaria, Radha has run silent retreats, courses, classes, workshops, and ceremonies in Europe, Central and South America (where she lived for years) and is currently residing and offering the teachings of the Heart in beautiful New Zealand.


Bruna Mendonça: Bruna has been connected with spirituality since adolescence and with Yoga at about 17 years old. Passionate about traveling and knowing different universes, she immersed herself in Yoga when she took her course in India in 2014.

Paula Vintiner: has been sharing Yoga with others since 2016. She opened her studio, YO Yoga NZ, in Hawke’s Bay in 2019 and her offerings include Flow, Yin, Restorative Yoga and Yoga Nidra, Kids’ Yoga, Sensory Yogan and one-on-one Yoga for individuals with neurodiversities.


 

 

