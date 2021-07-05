Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lorde Shows In Upper Moutere, Havelock North And Lower Hutt Sell Out In Minutes

Monday, 5 July 2021, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Mushroom Group

Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment are thrilled to announce formidable pop queen Lorde will return to stages around New Zealand and Australia in February and March 2022 and after going on sale today at midday shows in Lower Hutt, Upper Moutere and Havelock North all sold out in a matter of minutes.

Lorde’s New Zealand and Australian dates are included as part of the huge global tour announcement, which includes stops across Europe, United Kingdom and North America in 2022. It was announced early last week that Lorde’s entire North American and UK tour also sold out in record time.

Renowned for her enthralling vocals and commanding stage presence, Lorde never fails to impress on the live stage. Visiting cities across Australia and New Zealand for the first time since her sold out 2017 national tour, don’t miss your chance to catch this epic performer live next year!

Tickets for remaining New Zealand shows in New Plymouth at the Bowl of Brooklands and in Auckland at Outer Fields at Western Springs are on sale now but are expected to sell out soon!

Second shows have already been added in both Melbourne and Sydney due to popular demand. All Australian shows go on sale this afternoon and tickets are bound to be snapped up quickly across the country!

LORDE: SOLAR POWER TOUR
NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY & MARCH 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring (Australia & New Zealand)
& Eccles Entertainment (New Zealand)

TOUR URL: frontiertouring.com/lorde

© Scoop Media

Find more from Mushroom Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
