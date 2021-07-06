Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Taikura 2021: Waiata From Kaumātua Across The Motu

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: Maori TV

The unique insights and kapa haka know-how of kaumātua takes centre stage today.

The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and Māori Television proudly present Taikura 2021, celebrating much loved waiata from kaumātua, filmed in their rohe across the motu.

Performances of nearly a dozen Taikura kapa haka are being showcased on Māori Television’s Māori+ App and the Te Papa and Māori Television websites. Each performance will be released daily from 4pm.

Dr Arapata Hakiwai, Kaihautū, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, says the recorded performances of kaumātua on their own marae reduced exposure to illness and risk for our most precious taonga, our Taikura.

“This kaupapa also provides for the protection and preservation of Taikura wisdom and mātauranga, and will allow for their hau kāinga to celebrate them at home alongside virtual celebrations during Matariki,” said Dr Hakiwai.

Māori Television’s Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, agreed that performances from senior Taikura ensured a valuable wealth of knowledge was captured for generations to come.

“Māori Television is honoured to work beside our national museum to connect whānau and all New Zealanders to this special initiative. We are proud that the Māori+ App and our digital platforms will support hours of viewing that can be cherished and enjoyed,” said Mr Taurima.

One Taikura performance is being released each day at 4pm on Māori Television’s Māori+ App as well as the Te Papa and Māori Television websites from 5 July. The performances will also be screened daily on Māori Television’s Te Reo Channel at 8pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 