Taikura 2021: Waiata From Kaumātua Across The Motu

The unique insights and kapa haka know-how of kaumātua takes centre stage today.

The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and Māori Television proudly present Taikura 2021, celebrating much loved waiata from kaumātua, filmed in their rohe across the motu.

Performances of nearly a dozen Taikura kapa haka are being showcased on Māori Television’s Māori+ App and the Te Papa and Māori Television websites. Each performance will be released daily from 4pm.

Dr Arapata Hakiwai, Kaihautū, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, says the recorded performances of kaumātua on their own marae reduced exposure to illness and risk for our most precious taonga, our Taikura.

“This kaupapa also provides for the protection and preservation of Taikura wisdom and mātauranga, and will allow for their hau kāinga to celebrate them at home alongside virtual celebrations during Matariki,” said Dr Hakiwai.

Māori Television’s Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, agreed that performances from senior Taikura ensured a valuable wealth of knowledge was captured for generations to come.

“Māori Television is honoured to work beside our national museum to connect whānau and all New Zealanders to this special initiative. We are proud that the Māori+ App and our digital platforms will support hours of viewing that can be cherished and enjoyed,” said Mr Taurima.

One Taikura performance is being released each day at 4pm on Māori Television’s Māori+ App as well as the Te Papa and Māori Television websites from 5 July. The performances will also be screened daily on Māori Television’s Te Reo Channel at 8pm.

