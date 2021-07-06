Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ANZ Premiership Grand Final Confirmed For Spark Arena

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 1:53 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

The 2021 ANZ Premiership Grand Final has been confirmed to be played at Spark Arena in Auckland on Sunday 8 August.

The season decider is part of the competition’s Finals Series which sees the second and third placed teams at the end of the regular season face off in the Elimination Final, with the winner meeting the minor premiers in the Grand Final.

The Elimination Final will be played on Sunday 1 August and will be hosted by the team which finishes the season second in the standings.

ANZ Premiership Commissioner Kate Agnew said the Grand Final would be a fitting way to close out what has been an exciting season in front of a packed crowd at Spark Arena.

“We are extremely excited about bringing the Grand Final to Spark Arena which will allow for a fantastic celebration of the season decider,” she said.

“With this season so closely contested we look forward to watching as teams make a run towards the Finals Series and earn the right to lift the ANZ Premiership trophy."

Tickets for the Grand Final will go on public sale next week, while the Elimination Final fixture will be confirmed at the conclusion of the regular season.

All ANZ Premiership matches, including the Finals Series are broadcast live on Sky Sport 3.

2021 ANZ Premiership Finals Series

Elimination Final (2nd v 3rd)
Sunday 1 August at 4.20pm
Hosted by second placed team at the end of regular season

Grand Final
Sunday 8 August at 3.30pm
Spark Arena in Auckland
 

