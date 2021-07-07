Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Our Invisible Wahine – Setting The Record Straight

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Whanau Awhina Plunket

New Zealand’s history books are full of the chronicled lives of mostly pākehā men. It doesn’t take much digging to see how easily the achievements and experiences of women and wāhine Māori can vanish from the official record. These women have been long over-looked or portrayed as bystanders to our history.

This is exactly what has happened with Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s story-telling over 114 years. Now is the time for change and to set the record straight.

“The truth is, if it wasn’t for two Māori midwives and healers – Mere Harper and Ria Tikini – and the patronage and support of Lady Victoria Plunket, Whānau Āwhina Plunket would not be here today,” says Whānau Āwhina Plunket Chief Executive, Amanda Malu.

It has long been the understanding that Dr Frederic Truby King single-handedly established the organisation that has been helping tamariki and whānau across New Zealand for 114 years. But that is only half the story.

Mere Harper and Ria Tikini were both of Kāi Tahu and Kāti Huirapa descent, and often worked closely with their friend and neighbour, Dr King, to care for the ill in their community. They were also some of the first health professionals to work in the Karitāne Home for Babies when it opened in Dunedin in 1907.

It was Mere and Ria who helped deliver Tommy Mutu in 1906 – and who’s concerns led them to seek the support of Dr King to nurture him back to strength when breastfeeding issues were causing him to lose weight and become unwell. Tommy has forever since been known as the first Plunket baby.

The history of Whānau Āwhina Plunket most of us know is – like much of Aotearoa’s history – incomplete at best, misleading and incorrect at worst. Stories have been told, but not the full story. This has rendered these founding wāhine toa invisible, and Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s bicultural origins have been forgotten.

Whānau Āwhina Plunket is on a journey to reclaim its whakapapa; to fulfil the legacy of Mere Harper and Ria Tikini by going back to its bicultural origins, ensuring equitable health outcomes for all whānau.

Mere and Ria reached out to form a partnership to achieve the best outcomes for their pēpi and whānau. They centred on the needs of their whānau and built a collaborative and supportive system around them. For Whānau Āwhina Plunket, and for Aotearoa, it is time to get back to those foundations.

“By acknowledging and embracing our bicultural origins, Whānau Āwhina Plunket is creating a shared space and working to become a truly bicultural organisation that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Whānau Āwhina Plunket is on the pathway to becoming what we were always meant to be: an organisation that partners with whānau, is helpful and doesn’t judge, is brave and thoughtful, and optimistic for the future,” says Ms Malu.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanau Awhina Plunket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 