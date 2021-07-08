Concise Introduction To The New Zealand Wars In Latest Book In The NZ Series

Respected historian Matthew Wright has condensed his years of research and writing on the New Zealand Wars into a concise guide for readers of all ages, released this week.

Building on his major works on the subject including the masterful Two Peoples, One Land (2006), Wright here consolidates his analysis into one introductory book full of illustrations, sidebars, boxes and maps. At 100 pages, The New Zealand Wars has over 70 images, many in colour, showing historical paintings as well as modern photos that can help direct visitors to battle sites today.

Why did the New Zealand Wars occur? Who fought them and how did they proceed? Where were these battles fought? The New Zealand Wars answers these questions in probing text.

It introduces the wars’ major incidents, movements and people — including the Battle of Gate Pa and Pai Marire, and figures such as Colonel G.S. Whitmore and Te Kooti.

Wright shows that the wars, which pitted British settlers and allied Māori against other Māori from 1845 to 1872, really ended up as a civil war fanning flames in many regions.

The New Zealand Wars is the fifth in Oratia’s NZ Series, introducing New Zealand society, history, science and geography to a general and school readership, and is tailored to the new history curriculum.

About the author

Matthew Wright is the author of over 60 books on a wide range of topics for all ages, principally New Zealand history. A highly respected historian, he is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society. His other books with Oratia are Freyberg — A Life’s Journey and The New Zealand Experience at Gallipoli and the Western Front. He lives in Wellington.

The New Zealand Wars by Matthew Wright, published by Oratia

ISBN: 978-0-947506-93-3 | RRP $29.99 | Paperback

https://www.oratia.co.nz

