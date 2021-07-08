Thousands Taking Part In Matariki Moment

A Matariki campaign bringing people together to share a meal and learn a proverb in te reo Māori as well as the ancestral languages of all New Zealanders has already seen thousands take part since its launch last week.

“Matariki is a profound, ancient tradition that connects Māori New Zealanders back to our ancestors. We wanted all New Zealanders to be able to connect back to their ancestors and learn some te reo Māori at the same time. That is why we translated and recorded our special proverb, or Kaikōhau into the many languages of the peoples of Aotearoa: from Irish to Samoan, Greek to Chinese, Fijian to Spanish to NZ Sign,” said Māori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

“Whether your ancestors have lived here for millennia or whether you are one of our newest New Zealanders: just as te reo Māori is our national language, Matariki is now our national tradition.”

When the Matariki star cluster rises it is traditionally a time for people to gather, share kai and reflect on the past while preparing for the future. The commission has created some fun, easy ways individuals, workplaces, schools, families and communities can take part:

Hosting a #Kaitahi – plan a shared meal (at home or out) and donate to a foodbank

Learning a #Kaikōhau – learn and recite an expression of hope.

“Matariki is known as the gatherer of people: Matariki Hunga Nui. We hope it will continue to help bring New Zealanders together, in the same way that te reo Māori did last year when more than 1 million Kiwis gathered to celebrate te reo for our Māori Language Moment,” said Ngahiwi Apanui, Māori Language Commission chief executive.

“It’s been 20-years since our organisation joined others calling for the revitalisation of Matariki into a modern, national event. Matariki is an event that links all Māori and Pasifika peoples to our heritage: we want to help ensure it is a tradition all New Zealanders feel a part of.”

Mr Apanui invited New Zealanders to join the Matariki campaign by visiting the commission's digital whare at: www.reomaori.co.nz

Māori

Nau mai ngā hua

Nau mai ngā pai

Nau mai kia nui

Kia hāwere ai

What is a Kaikōhau?

An expression of hope that invites and welcomes positive things into your life we have designed one especially for all New Zealanders this Matariki. A bit like a proverb, you can say this Kaikōhau whenever you have gathered with friends or family. It’s a profound and positive expression.

© Scoop Media

