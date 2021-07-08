Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Thousands Taking Part In Matariki Moment

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 6:18 pm
Press Release: Maori Language Commission

A Matariki campaign bringing people together to share a meal and learn a proverb in te reo Māori as well as the ancestral languages of all New Zealanders has already seen thousands take part since its launch last week.

“Matariki is a profound, ancient tradition that connects Māori New Zealanders back to our ancestors. We wanted all New Zealanders to be able to connect back to their ancestors and learn some te reo Māori at the same time. That is why we translated and recorded our special proverb, or Kaikōhau into the many languages of the peoples of Aotearoa: from Irish to Samoan, Greek to Chinese, Fijian to Spanish to NZ Sign,” said Māori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

“Whether your ancestors have lived here for millennia or whether you are one of our newest New Zealanders: just as te reo Māori is our national language, Matariki is now our national tradition.”

When the Matariki star cluster rises it is traditionally a time for people to gather, share kai and reflect on the past while preparing for the future. The commission has created some fun, easy ways individuals, workplaces, schools, families and communities can take part:

Hosting a #Kaitahi – plan a shared meal (at home or out) and donate to a foodbank

Learning a #Kaikōhau – learn and recite an expression of hope.

“Matariki is known as the gatherer of people: Matariki Hunga Nui. We hope it will continue to help bring New Zealanders together, in the same way that te reo Māori did last year when more than 1 million Kiwis gathered to celebrate te reo for our Māori Language Moment,” said Ngahiwi Apanui, Māori Language Commission chief executive.

“It’s been 20-years since our organisation joined others calling for the revitalisation of Matariki into a modern, national event. Matariki is an event that links all Māori and Pasifika peoples to our heritage: we want to help ensure it is a tradition all New Zealanders feel a part of.”

Mr Apanui invited New Zealanders to join the Matariki campaign by visiting the commission's digital whare at: www.reomaori.co.nz

Māori

Nau mai ngā hua
Nau mai ngā pai
Nau mai kia nui
Kia hāwere ai

What is a Kaikōhau?

An expression of hope that invites and welcomes positive things into your life we have designed one especially for all New Zealanders this Matariki. A bit like a proverb, you can say this Kaikōhau whenever you have gathered with friends or family. It’s a profound and positive expression.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Language Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 