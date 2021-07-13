Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Experimental Feminist Powerhouses Julia Croft And Nisha Madhan Return With New Work

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Aotearoa’s leading subversive and anarchic feminist theatremakers Julia Croft and Nisha Madhan return with a new boundary pushing collaboration that examines the relationships between our bodies and the world around us. A solo performance from Croft explores sustainability through a scientific lens informed by queer and feminist theory, TERRAPOLIS makes its premiere at Q Theatre’s Loft from 18 - 21 August.

TERRAPOLIS aims to investigate alternative webs of relationships between human bodies and the “natural” through new imagined ecologies and eco-systems. Performatively looking to reimagine our place in the world and our relationships across social spaces, desires, societies, species and objects, TERRAPOLIS seeks to reimagine threads of relationships that might be moving us closer to a sustainable way of existing with each other. 

Irrepressible forces in the live and performance art world both locally and internationally, Croft and Madhan have been longtime collaborators. Together, they create urgent multidisciplinary work that breaks all the rules, such as Medusa and Power Ballad. Their last work Working On My Night Moves played in Auckland, London, and Edinburgh where they won a prestigious TOTAL theatre award (Visual and Physical Theatre) at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, as well as an Auckland Theatre Award for Excellence in Overall Production.
 

“ Working On My Night Moves is a piece that makes other work on the Fringe look dated. Days after seeing [it] the show is still hovering in the mind.” - Edinburgh Reporter,

A continuation of their globe-spanning artistic practice, this new work has been developed with the support of Creative New Zealand, Battersea Arts Centre in London, and The Marlborough in Brighton, UK. Like much of Croft’s work, TERRAPOLIS is inspired by Feminist and Queer theory, reevaulating histories and mythologies to build a world in which new relationships across species, space, and time can be explored. As a performer, Julia Croft has toured extensively throughout Aotearoa, Australia and UK, as well as Ireland, Singapore and Canada. Her previous works include If There’s Not Dancing at the Revolution I’m Not Coming, and Body Double that tackle concepts such as representational politics, violence, and the body.

“A brilliant mash-up of flesh, sonics and text…Many shows lay claim to gender fluidity, but this is the real deal: othering, teasing, provoking. The tone moves between hysteria and terror, joy and despair.“ - The List, Edinburgh on Power Ballad,

Stepping into the role of director for TERRAPOLIS, Nisha Madhan’s extensive career has seen her work across stage and screen performance, directing, dramaturgy and writing, and she is the current programmer of Auckland's Basement Theatre. She has also taken part in a three year arts residency curated by Basement Theatre, Forest Fringe (UK), and West Kowloon Cultural District (HK). Croft and Madhan have teamed with Production Designer

Meg Rollandi, 

Lighting Designer

Calvin Hudson, 

and Producer

Alice Kirker

to bring this gritty vision of the intersections between humanity and the climate to life.

TERRAPOLIS

plays

18 - 21 August, 7PM

Loft, Q Theatre

$25 - $35

*service fees may apply

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 