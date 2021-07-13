Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waikato Museum Uncovers Stories From 1981

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hundreds of impassioned faces are captured through a Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato exhibition revisiting 1981 anti-Springbok Tour protests in Hamilton.

But few of those faces have been named and many stories are yet to be told.

Waikato Museum is collaborating with Hamilton City Libraries to unearth the names and stories of those who became part of world history when the Hamilton match of the controversial tour was called off.

On 25 July 1981, hundreds of New Zealanders who believed playing sport with South Africa condoned its racist apartheid system, stormed the field at Hamilton’s Rugby Park, leading to the game’s cancellation.

The chaos, anger, and sadness of the day was captured through the work of local photographers.

Waikato Museum’s 1981 exhibition, which opened in June, highlights these images and the events of the day.

Waikato Museum curator Nadia Gush said the exhibition sheds light on what was a divisive time for Aotearoa.

“It was a ground-breaking moment preserved through the stunning photography of local photographers,” Gush said. “But the names and stories of the people in those photos are at the heart of this exhibition, and Waikato Museum hopes to hear from more of them.

“Regardless of the side of the rugby fence people might have been on, the significance of that game’s cancellation is an important part of Hamilton’s history.”

Waikato Museum would like to hear from anyone who attended the candlelight vigils, marched to Rugby Park, or paid to watch a rugby match that never eventuated, Gush said.

Some photos featured in the exhibition show the thousands of protestors filling Hamilton’s Garden Place, while others show rugby fans watching chaos ensue at Rugby Park.

If you have first-hand memories of the protests in Hamilton that you are willing to share, please visit Waikato Museum to view the exhibition, or contact the Heritage Floor at Hamilton’s Central Library to arrange a time to record your story through an interview.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 