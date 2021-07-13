Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Love, Life, And Grief Explored In New Play

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Meteor Theatre

Kirikiriroa and Whāingaroa based creatives, Cian Parker and Laura Haughey partner up again after their hit show Sorry For Your Loss, returning to The Meteor Theatre, with a new work All I See.

Parker explains, “All I See has been a continuation of the creative partnership between Laura and myself, since developing Sorry For Your Loss. I have been very fortunate to bring the seed of an idea to the collaborators and develop it into a full blown full show.”

A special two-show-only season, All I See will be running at The Meteor Thursday July 15 and Friday July 16 with 7pm performances.

“An ode to grief”, All I See “explores the multi-dimensional experience of grief and loss”.

When one gets rowdy with a cup of tea at 6pm, and the other is confident she has almost watched the whole of Netflix, describing their ideal best friend would not eventuate to each other. Yet, this friendship is the one solid thing they both can count on.

Despite an age difference stretching over forty years, the two find companionship in the most unlikely of places – the graves of their meant-to-be life partners.

“…Parker finds her way into our hearts with both her words and her performance” — Victor Rodger, playwright, and screenwriter.

All I See is an original piece of theatre which has been developed through collaboration with a group of artists. It is directed and co-devised by Laura Haughey with choreography by Eddie Elliot and composition by Andy Duggan. The show sees Parker (co-deviser & words by) join forces with performers Mihailo Lađevac (also a co-deviser and script advisor) and Bob Savea to bring this story to life with physical storytelling and music.

All I See recently premiered with a development season at Wellington’s Circa Theatre as part of Kia Mau Festival in June 2021.

“It was a beautiful place for us to premiere the show. It also gave us the opportunity to continue to work on it as we saw it evolve in front of audiences.” says co-creator and performer Cian Parker. “bringing it home now means we have had a season to continue to develop the piece, and we are confident in the piece we have discovered.”

Tickets for All I See are available now at, themeteor.co.nz at $25 Adult, $20 Concession (Senior, Student, Community Services Card) and $18 Group 5+.

© Scoop Media

