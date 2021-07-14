Improv Comedy Show Featuring Jim Fishwick - 1 August - The Jam Factory

Don’t miss The Honest Liars Improvised Comedy Show Sunday, 1 August at The Jam Factory. There is no script, everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming to The Jam Factory 1 August, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

This month the Liars show features guest improvisor, Jim Fishwick. Jim is an award-winning improvisor and General Manager of Jetpack Theatre Collective. He performs and teaches improvised theatre around the world.

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses. # # #

Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show featuring Jim Fishwick

What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre

When: 7 PM Sunday, 1 August

Where: The Jam Factory – Historic Village – 17th Ave, Tauranga

Price: $15 Tickets available at www.honestliarsimprov.co.nz

