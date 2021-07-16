Welcome To The Inaugural Vegan Cheese Awards

Our awards for excellence in vegan food production have been embraced by NZ food producers and we are delighted to present our first awards for cheese.

We Kiwis love cheese and with the many vegan cheese options being created we too can enjoy a fancy cheese board or a cheesy pizza or pie. There are now so many different vegan cheeses available in New Zealand that we can taste test them all and find out which are the best!

Our awards will be celebrating the best vegan cheeses that New Zealand has to offer. Judging takes place on 19th July at The Butcher’s Son. Our favourite vegan comedian Tom Sainsbury will be joining us, along with Food and Beverage Industry judge Aaron Pucci and vegan restaurant owners Michael Khuwattanasenee (Khu Khu) and Luke Burrows (Wise Boys).

This year we have over 30 entries from a wide variety of New Zealand’s best plant-based cheese makers. Welcome and good luck to the following participants:

Angel Food, Bu Deli, Diva, Grater Goods, Green Larder, Hapi, Kaiaroha Vegan Deli And Eatery, Let Them Eat Vegan, Moa Cakery, Savour, Tree Top Foods and Zenzo

We will be judging cheeses in the following categories

Commercial & Flavoured Cheddar

Artisan Cheddar

Mozzarella

Feta

Cream Cheese (plain and flavoured)

Soft Cheese (ricotta, other spreadable types)

Flavoured Cheese (herb, cumin, etc)

Hard Cheese (parmesan, hard grating styles)

Surface Ripened & Blue Cheese (covers brie, camembert and blue)

