NZ On Air, Screen Australia And TikTok Nurture Emerging Voices With New Every Voice Initiative

TikTok, NZ On Air and Screen Australia have today announced the launch of Every Voice, a new initiative to support diverse and distinct creators in the creation of innovative content exclusively for TikTok.

Every Voice, the first joint initiative between NZ On Air, Screen Australia and TikTok, aims to help a new generation of online storytellers expand their vision and ambition, and will cultivate original New Zealand and Australian content that resonates with global online audiences. The initiative is for TikTok creators or creators who want to expand to working on TikTok.

New Zealand and Australian applicants will be eligible to apply for up to AUD $50,000 per project, with between three to five projects anticipated to be funded per country. Projects must comprise of episodic content designed to be told in 6 to 15 episodes of no more than one minute each, aimed at audiences aged between 16 and 35. Projects can be of any genre of scripted or documentary content. Successful teams must also be available to attend a virtual workshop on 4 and 5 November 2021 to develop story skills and best practice for creating for TikTok.

This partnership will support a range of screen projects from New Zealand and Australia, and is intended for creators from under-represented backgrounds including First Nations, Māori, Pacific Peoples, Pan-Asian, LGBTQIA+, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), female or trans/gender diverse, those living with a disability and creators based in regional and remote areas. NZ On Air will manage applications for New Zealand projects, while Screen Australia will manage applications for Australian projects.

NZ On Air Head Of Funding Amie Mills said, “Stories have the power to connect communities, drive social change and spark immense joy, and TikTok has created a world of opportunities for storytellers from all backgrounds to make their voices heard. NZ On Air is excited to partner with Screen Australia and TikTok to support and nurture these emerging talents, which will help develop new pathways into our local screen industry and ensure our communities can see themselves reflected on a platform they regularly engage with.”

Screen Australia Senior Online Investment Manager, Lee Naimo said, “TikTok is an exciting destination for creators looking for new ways to tell their stories. Through this initiative Australian and New Zealand creators will have the opportunity to develop their skills and connect with a highly engaged, global audience on TikTok. In partnership with NZ On Air and TikTok we are thrilled to be offering Australian and New Zealand creators the chance explore their creative voices, elevate their content and look forward to supporting the next generation of storytellers”

"We're absolutely thrilled to join NZ On Air and Screen Australia in creating a new opportunity to elevate and celebrate under-represented voices who provide fresh perspective on the cultural diversity of Australia and New Zealand and the world beyond,” said Felicity McVay, Director of Content Partnerships and Community at TikTok Australia and New Zealand. “Investing in helping creators in our region hone their craft and find new audiences on TikTok is something we're passionate about and Every Voice is a key initiative to help us support and nurture talented Aussie and Kiwi creatives".

Applications must include a downloadable pitch video between 90 seconds and 2 minutes in length and a brief description of your TikTok account, or other relevant social media accounts, with aspirations for your future TikTok channel. Applications must also include a pitch document outlining your project and episodes, synopsis, target audience, marketing and social media strategy and how Every Voice will offer you an opportunity for career and talent development.

Full eligibility and assessment criteria for New Zealand applicants is available in the guidelines here. New Zealand creators can apply for Every Voice here.

NZ On Air’s Head of Funding Amie Mills and Screen Australia’s Senior Online Investment Manager Lee Naimo will join the team from TikTok to host a Q&A webinar on Tuesday 3 August 2021 at 12pm NZST for practitioners interested in applying for the initiative. The webinar will include a panel discussion with more information on the Every Voice initiative and include a question and answer session for those interested in applying. Interested practitioners are strongly encouraged to register to attend the webinar and registration is essential. Please register here.

Applications are open now and will close 4 pm NZT Thursday 26 August, 2021. Please ensure you read the guidelines here before contacting us at funding@nzonair.govt.nz with any remaining enquiries.

TikTok is a place for people to express their ideas through creative, joyful and engaging videos, and is a vibrant, inclusive, global community that celebrates and embraces diversity and self-expression. TikTok welcomes those who are pushing acceptance for all and helping to create a world where everyone has the right to be who they are.

© Scoop Media

