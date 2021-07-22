Amazon Prime Video Confirms A Second Series Of Clarkson’s Farm

Following the launch of the critically acclaimed and customer hit series Clarkson’s Farm in June, the UK Amazon Original series produced by Expectation has been rapidly renewed for a second season, and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories

Amazon Prime Video will return to Clarkson’s Farm for series 2, following the success of the UK Original series in June. Filming for season 2 has commenced, and the new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team; tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, Jeremy’s better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more. Series 2 promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy & co on their agricultural adventure.

“I’m absolutely delighted that, once again you’ll be able to spend some time with Cheerful Charlie, Gerald, Lisa and of course, Kaleb,” said Jeremy Clarkson. “We are such a happy team.”

“Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming,” said Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences. We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy.”

The first series of Clarkson’s Farm followed an intense, backbreaking and frequently hilarious year in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson. Viewers saw Clarkson and his rag-tag band of agricultural associates contend with the worst farming weather in decades, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops and an unexpected pandemic. Rated 9.2 on IMDb and 5* by Prime Video viewers, Clarkson’s Farm proved popular with audiences from the get-go, with audiences and critics praising the series.

“An agricultural gem” – Financial Times

“What’s winning about this series is… nearly everything. It’s a sheer treat… The second episode is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year” – The Times

“It’s simply, just…really good TV” – The Guardian

“This series is very enjoyable, the supporting players are a treat” – The Telegraph

“A ruddy, muddy triumph! Clarkson’s Farm is perfect telly: educational, entertaining, funny, and even moving” - Daily Mail

“If you like Clarkson, you’ll love Clarkson’s Farm. If you hate Clarkson, you’ll love it even more” – The Sun

Clarkson’s Farm is produced by Expectation and Con Dao Productions for Amazon Studios, the Executive Producers are Peter Fincham and Andy Wilman and the Series Director is Will Yapp. Further details on the second series will be announced in due course.

