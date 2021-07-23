Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fashion FWD Exhibition Now Virtual

Friday, 23 July 2021, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Otago Museum

Otago Museum’s latest special exhibition, Fashion FWD: Disruption through Design, can now be visited from anywhere in the world. “The virtual exhibition is a first for Otago Museum”, said Craig Scott, Head of Exhibitions and Creative Services, “it means our global audience who are affected by the Covid travel restrictions can explore the exhibition in an immersive way”.

Fashion FWD features designers from 14 different countries, many of whom were planning to visit Dunedin to see their pieces in the exhibition.

The virtual tour was created by Dunedin’s Nudge Agency. They used a 360-degree camera to capture the exhibition space and then data points were added for each garment to display the information. Visitors can simply click on a link on the Otago Museum website and enter the virtual exhibition. They are able to move around the space, zoom in, and read labels. “It is really impressive”, said Mr Scott, “I am really pleased with the result, and glad we are able to share this exhibition with the world.”

Fashion FWD: Disruption through Design has been designed in-house with a swathe of local and international collaborators: selected iD Emerging Designer finalists since inception and from around the world; Dunedin’s top designers; and selected items from Otago Museum’s vast textile collection, fusing the lines between historical and current innovative narratives in fashion that is brazen, chic and defiant.

“The exhibition has been incredibly popular and so far, 24,000 people have visited the space”, said Otago Museum’s Marketing Manager, Kate Oktay, “It is wonderful that we are able to increase accessibility in this way, and even more people will be able to enjoy these fabulous pieces.”, she continued.

