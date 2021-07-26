Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Funding Now Open For Creative Projects In Kirikiriroa

Monday, 26 July 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: Creative Waikato

Creative Waikato is calling for applications from groups and individuals looking for cash to supercharge their next creative project.

Hamilton’s Creative Communities Scheme supports community arts initiatives that help grow and promote creativity in Kirikiriroa.

Applications are now open, with the funding round closing at 5pm on Friday 27 August.

Creative Waikato, which administers the fund on behalf of Hamilton City Council, is seeking project applications focussing on at least one of the scheme’s three criteria - access and participation, diversity, or young people.

In the last funding round more than 30 local projects received funding - from flax weaving classes and vocal workshops, to street art festivals and theatre shows.

Creative Waikato CEO Dr. Jeremy Mayall says the funding is a great opportunity to transform creative ideas into reality.

“We know that arts and culture are invaluable in fostering identity, resilience, community, and joy,” he says.

“A Creative Communities Scheme grant could be a massive boost to help fund your project and grow the creative sector in the Waikato.”

Funding can cover materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, personnel or administrative costs for short-term projects, and marketing and promotion of arts activities.

Mayall encourages interested applicants to join a Zoom session next month to learn more about the funding and ask any burning questions.

The free online session, run by Creative Waikato, is on Tuesday 3 August from 1pm - 2pm. Keep an eye on the Creative Waikato Facebook page in the coming days for a link to the meeting.

Applications to the Creative Communities Scheme can be made through Council’s online funding application system which is accessed at creativewaikato.co.nz/funding.

For more information about the scheme, or to arrange an appointment with a funding advisor, contact Creative Waikato on hello@creativewaikato.co.nz or 0508 427 892.

 

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Creative Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 