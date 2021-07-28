Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington-based Band, Voodoo Bloo, Join Forces With Boneface Brewery To Create Their Own Beer!

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Voodoo Bloo

Wellington-based indie rock band, Voodoo Bloo, have joined forces with Boneface Brewery to create a beer of their own, a hazy pale ale.

The idea came about from Tony McDonald, manager of Voodoo Bloo, and his passion for craft beer.

“I approached the owner, Matt Dainty and he was so keen that the same night he and Sophia, jumped in their car and drove down to Valhalla to see Voodoo Bloo play a gig. They loved the music so much that they said yes immediately. The band also love craft beer and are very excited to be part of this,” says Tony.

McDonald also used to be the proud owner of 1500 empty bottles strong beer collection but sold the collection to convert his bar into a studio. This allowed them the recording of the first album, JACOBUS during the first Covid-19 lockdown

Read more

Wellington has been praised for its inherent coolness for decades and is famously known as Aotearoa’s Craft Beer Capital. It also boasts an incredibly vibrant music scene with a strong sense of community and a wide range of talent.

With a lot of musical inspiration behind many of the Boneface Brewery beer names, it was a match made in heaven.

“The band possess a sound that is both unique and yet familiar, marrying influences of eclectic indie melodies with heavy punk distortion and youthful, raucous energy (think Arctic Monkeys meets IDLES). When these guys reached out to us about a potential collaboration, it was certainly a no-brainer,” says Dainty.

“Brew day” took place on July 22 and 23 with the band being invited into the brewery to help assist with the creation of the beer.

It’s still in the early stages of brewing so a release date is yet to be confirmed, but Boneface is hoping it will be ready to roll out just in time for Beervana (August 13, 14) where Voodoo Bloo are set to perform.

Voodoo Bloo recently released their debut album, JACOBUS, which features current punk-rock favourite, ‘MMA’.

Catch Voodoo Bloo live:
 

Friday August 6 - St Peters Hall, Paekakariki - All Ages - Tickets

Saturday August 7 - Snail, Palmerston North - All Ages - Tickets

Friday August 13, Saturday 14 - Beervana Festival, Sky Stadium, Wellington - Tickets

Saturday August 28 - Ohakune Lodge, Ohakune - Door sales only

Saturday October 9 - You Am I (support slot) - San Fran, Wellington - Tickets

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Voodoo Bloo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 