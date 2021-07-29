Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Tech Team Challenges World To Give Racism The Boot On Twitter

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 8:36 am
Press Release: Areto Labs

Areto Labs launches campaign to combat football racism using a “fanbot” for good

Tech start-up and social enterprise, Areto Labs, has officially launched a crowdfunding campaign called Give Racism the Boot to activate a Twitter bot that will combat racism on Twitter directed at England football players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who received thousands of racist messages on social media after the Euro 2020 final.

“When we saw the racist abuse that Rashford, Sancho and Saka received, we weren’t surprised - analysing this stuff is our day job - but we were nonetheless disappointed,” explains Areto Labs co-founder and chief product officer Jacqueline Comer. “As sports fans and tech specialists, we thought we could put our heads together and came up with a way to empower fans around the world to use our AI-powered tech to change the conversation directed at those players into something more positive and inclusive.”

“We thought, if the social media companies aren’t going to take action, we will. These three England players received online abuse from people all around the world. This is an international problem and with New Zealand hosting three world cup tournaments we need to step up and think about how we will support players on and off the field,” explains Auckland-based Rebecca Lee, Areto Labs’ director of product innovation.

And while this is an international problem, Comer and Lee think they can make a world of difference for players' mental health and wellness from right here in New Zealand. Comer: “We want every fan around the world who believes racism has no place in football to have a hand in supporting these players by combating the hate with messages of support.”

The “fanbot” uses artificial intelligence to identify racist or abusive tweets directed at Rashford, Sancho and Saka and automatically posts positive tweets from fans in response. Fans of all ages can write their positive tweets when they pledge their financial support for the fanbot.

Lee: “We really wanted this to come from fans, who can show their support using more than a hashtag, with our bot amplifying their collective voices. We want the players to see we have their back and the platforms to see fans have had enough of the abuse the players will see who is standing by them and the platforms can from regular people like us who are tired of the trolls attacking our favourite players, who can tell the trolls and platforms once and for all that enough is enough.”

Areto Labs is asking fans around the world to pitch in $5 or more to get their Fanbot up and running, and are hoping to raise $15,000 by the time the FA Cup Season starts in mid-August so they can run the bot for the first couple of months of the season.

“We’d love to extend the bot to other players and ideally run the tech for the whole season, but that’ll depend on the level of support we receive,” explains Comer.

Areto Labs has successfully launched similar technology called ParityBOT in Canada, New Zealand and The United States to support women running for political office, and they’re looking to expand the technology to other sectors who experience high levels of online hate like journalists, public figures, athletes, influencers and anyone who uses social media to advance their causes or careers.

About Areto Labs: Areto Labs is on a mission to dismantle online toxicity through positive interventions. Their vision is equality for humanity through a more positive internet. They have just launched their first B2B bot called Coach that helps organisations build inclusive cultures.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Areto Labs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 