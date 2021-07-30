Amazon Original Documentary VAL Releases On 6th August With Over 40 Years Of Personal Footage From Val Kilmer

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video.

He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

Directed by Leo Scott & Ting Poo

Executive Produced by Ben Cotner

Produced by Val Kilmer, Leo Scott & Ting Poo

Producers Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, Brad Koepenick & Ali Alborzi



© Scoop Media

