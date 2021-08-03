Back-to-back Bledisloe Cup Test Matches Confirmed For New Zealand’s National Stadium

Eden Park welcomes today’s announcement that Auckland will host back-to-back Bledisloe Cup tests against Australia for the first time in the tournament’s near-90-year history! *

The events will take place this Saturday 7 August and next Saturday 14 August making for what’s sure to be two fantastic weekends for rugby fans in Auckland.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says, “We have worked closely with all parties and are pleased to have found the best solution for staging the second Bledisloe Cup test match in New Zealand amidst these changing and challenging circumstances.”

“The All Blacks fortress, Eden Park has an unmatched history of staging world-class test matches that create unforgettable sporting memories. Today’s announcement will be welcome news to rugby fans, our members and partners who have supported us through such unprecedented times,” says Sautner.

Staging these two events in close succession will maximise shared benefits for Auckland and New Zealand, says Sautner.

“International test matches at Eden Park generate significant economic benefits which ripple throughout the region. A single Bledisloe Cup test match creates employment for more than 3,500 event staff across cleaning, catering, security, traffic management, medical staff and more. The economic benefits of two, back-to-back tests cannot be understated,” Sautner says.

New Zealand’s national stadium, the All Blacks hold a 35-year winning streak against the Wallabies at Eden Park, one of the most impressive records in sporting history. In the 88 test matches at Eden Park since 1921, the All Blacks have only lost 10 times making their winning percentage is 88%.

“To our friends in Wellington, we call on you to make your way to Tāmaki Makaurau to experience the unmatched excitement of watching the All Blacks take on the Wallabies at Eden Park. The stage is being set for not one but two electric test matches,” says Sautner.

