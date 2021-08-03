Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The NZSO Presents A Magical Night Of Mozart At Wellington College

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: NZSO

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform two of Mozart’s most beloved serenades in the intimate setting of Wellington College on 28 August.

The concert Mozart Serenity features the great composer’s Serenade No. 12 Nachtmusik and Serenade No. 7 Haffner. While serenades were usually considered light pieces of music in 18th century Vienna, Mozart broke new ground with serenades that were darker in tone and with more depth.

Haffner, first performed in 1776, was one of Mozart’s breakout works, signifying the composer’s transition from a young prodigy to, at just 20 years of age, a fully fledged composer in his own right.

The intricate detail and contrasting styles in Nachtmusik, written about six years after Haffner, continue to make it a popular piece performed by wind ensembles to this day.

Mozart Serenity, directed by NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen, follows a sold-out and critically acclaimed NZSO performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and tango legend Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires at Wellington College’s Alan Gibbs Centre in May.

All NZSO public performances at the centre are part of a new partnership this year between the NZSO and Wellington College. As well as the NZSO performing at the Alan Gibbs Centre, NZSO players have led workshops and coaching sessions with students from Wellington College, St Mark’s School and Kelburn Normal School.

Tickets to Mozart Serenity are available from the NZSO via https://my.nzso.co.nz/mozart-serenity/wlg, email ticketing@nzso.co.nz or call 0800 479 674, 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.

 

Mozart Serenity

VESA-MATTI LEPPNEN Director

WA MOZART Serenade No. 12 in C Minor, K.388 Nachtmusik

WA MOZART Serenade No. 7 in D Major, K.250 Haffner

WELLINGTON | Wellington College Alan Gibbs Centre | Saturday 28 August| 7.30pm

