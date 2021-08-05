Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing!

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 11:13 am
Press Release: Operatunity

Do you feel nostalgic when listening to those great tunes that bring back memories of dancing, courting, engagements, and weddings! Well, Operatunity’s next show You Make Me Feel Like Dancing is sure to take you back in time with toe-tapping dance hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Beloved resident artists; charismatic Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua and effervescent Karl Perigo are joined by Ten Tenors star Cameron Barclay. The trio were last seen by Operatunity audiences in the highly acclaimed Fab 50s show in 2020. These powerhouses of vocal talent will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Grant Winterburn on piano.

Our all-male cast will showcase great harmonies, sparkly costumes, and supple dancing. You will be up and jumping and jiving to hits like The Locomotion, Do you wanna dance, Twist and Shout, Rock and Roll medley, YMCA, Last Waltz, When a Man Loves a Woman and so many more.

Our vocal trio and band will also pay tribute to many of the greats like The Beatles, Village People and stars of the Rock n’ Roll era.

Operatunity has always been proud to provide live bands, not backing tracks and we are delighted to welcome back to the stage our dazzling band: pianist Grant Winterburn is one of New Zealand’s leading accompanists and now works pretty much full time for Operatunity. Joining him is Bruce French on saxophone – one of New Zealand’s most respected sax players. Chet O’Connell, a super talented guitarist who has played with the likes of Joe Cocker, Cher, and Kenny Rogers. And of course, Ray Eade on bass, with over 40 years’ experience playing beside the pedigree of the NZ music scene.

With so many shows already sold out, we urge you to get your tickets as soon as possible.

Those great dance hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s will make you want to get up and dance with toe tapping tunes and romantic ballads to bring a tear to the eye.

The show promises to be a real walk down memory lane for us all. It will be sure to make you feel like dancing!

Operatunity’s ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ tours 26 venues nationwide, 16th August – 17th September 2021. The show stars Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Cameron Barclay and a live band made up of sax player Bruce French, guitarist Chet O’Connell, bass guitarist Ray Eade and pianist Grant Winterburn.

For more information visit https://www.operatunity.co.nz/concert/YouMakeMeFeelLikeDancing2021/ or call toll free 0508 266 237

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Operatunity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 