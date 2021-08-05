You Make Me Feel Like Dancing!

Do you feel nostalgic when listening to those great tunes that bring back memories of dancing, courting, engagements, and weddings! Well, Operatunity’s next show You Make Me Feel Like Dancing is sure to take you back in time with toe-tapping dance hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Beloved resident artists; charismatic Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua and effervescent Karl Perigo are joined by Ten Tenors star Cameron Barclay. The trio were last seen by Operatunity audiences in the highly acclaimed Fab 50s show in 2020. These powerhouses of vocal talent will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Grant Winterburn on piano.

Our all-male cast will showcase great harmonies, sparkly costumes, and supple dancing. You will be up and jumping and jiving to hits like The Locomotion, Do you wanna dance, Twist and Shout, Rock and Roll medley, YMCA, Last Waltz, When a Man Loves a Woman and so many more.

Our vocal trio and band will also pay tribute to many of the greats like The Beatles, Village People and stars of the Rock n’ Roll era.

Operatunity has always been proud to provide live bands, not backing tracks and we are delighted to welcome back to the stage our dazzling band: pianist Grant Winterburn is one of New Zealand’s leading accompanists and now works pretty much full time for Operatunity. Joining him is Bruce French on saxophone – one of New Zealand’s most respected sax players. Chet O’Connell, a super talented guitarist who has played with the likes of Joe Cocker, Cher, and Kenny Rogers. And of course, Ray Eade on bass, with over 40 years’ experience playing beside the pedigree of the NZ music scene.

With so many shows already sold out, we urge you to get your tickets as soon as possible.

Those great dance hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s will make you want to get up and dance with toe tapping tunes and romantic ballads to bring a tear to the eye.

The show promises to be a real walk down memory lane for us all. It will be sure to make you feel like dancing!

Operatunity’s ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ tours 26 venues nationwide, 16th August – 17th September 2021. The show stars Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Cameron Barclay and a live band made up of sax player Bruce French, guitarist Chet O’Connell, bass guitarist Ray Eade and pianist Grant Winterburn.

For more information visit https://www.operatunity.co.nz/concert/YouMakeMeFeelLikeDancing2021/ or call toll free 0508 266 237

© Scoop Media

